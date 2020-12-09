Hawkeyes have the pieces to make it a memorable winter

When Wieskamp is aggressive and more than just a spot-up shooter, it takes Iowa’s offense to another stratosphere.

“He was impressive tonight,” Garza said. “He looked like a pro. He opened up the game for us. When he plays like that, we’re a tough team to beat. When we’re both going, it will be something to see.”

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Wieskamp’s impact on the game was tremendous.

Wieskamp can go unnoticed at times because he’s not a high-volume shooter. He picks his spots.

Bohannon has begged Wieskamp for much of his career to shoot the ball more.

“He’s starting to do that,” Bohannon said.

Garza could sense something big was coming from the 6-foot-6 Muscatine alum since last week.

“He’s a gamer,” Garza said of Wieskamp. “On the biggest stage, he plays his game and steps up to the competition.”

We need to see that more consistently from Wieskamp, who is 11 of 19 from beyond the arc in four games.

If we do, this Iowa team becomes an extremely difficult guard for any opponent with multiple spot-up shooters, a slasher and a dominant post.