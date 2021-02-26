Hawkeyes' Jack Nunge out for the season with torn meniscus

Jack Nunge’s season began with a heavy dose of adversity and now it has ended prematurely with more bad luck.
Nunge, one of the top reserves on the Iowa basketball team, has been sidelined for the remainder of the season after tearing the meniscus in his right knee in the Hawkeyes’ 79-57 loss to third-ranked Michigan on Thursday night.
Nunge suffered the injury in a non-contact situation with 11 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the first half and was assisted to the locker room. He will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for four to six months.
It’s just the latest run of misfortune for the 6-foot-11 sophomore. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee in the fifth game of last season and was out of action for nearly a year.
He came back fully healthy this season but missed the first two games after his father died unexpectedly on the eve of the season opener.
“The kid has gone through hell,’’ Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon said following Thursday’s game, before the full extent of Nunge’s injury was known. “He’s one of my best friends and I can’t even think about what he’s going through now. We just need to be there for him and keep him up through this tough time he’s going through because we need him out there. He’s a big part of this team. I can’t imagine what’s going through his head right now.’’
An MRI on Friday confirmed what Bohannon and others suspected, that Nunge’s season was over.
Nunge started 14 games in the 2017-18 season, then redshirted the following season to build up strength and hone his skills. The Newburgh, Ind., product started the first five games last season before getting hurt against Cal Poly.
He was granted a hardship season by the NCAA, meaning he was a sophomore in eligibility this season even though it was his fourth year of college.
Nunge played in 22 games for the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes this season, averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, and he played a very prominent role in several games. He matched his career high in scoring with 18 points against both Western Illinois and Ohio State.
“Jack has been through so much and we all feel terrible for him,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He was really playing well and making great strides this year before another unfortunate setback. Jack is beloved and respected by his teammates, and everyone in our program will support Jack during his recovery. We look forward to having him back on the court next season.”