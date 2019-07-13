IOWA CITY, Iowa – It seems no matter which direction Matt Hankins turns these days, there’s competition.
In practice, he is one of four Iowa cornerbacks with starting experience battling for a spot in the lineup in the Hawkeye secondary.
Once practice begins, he finds himself battling Iowa receivers for any ball that comes their way.
And once practice ends and he gets a chance to go home, Hankins finds himself thrust into the search for the to answer some of the world’s most challenging questions.
Things like, “Is Buffalo Wild Wings a fast-food restaurant?’’
That’s what you get when you live with two other defensive backs, Geno Stone and Michael Ojemudia, and Iowa’s top two returning receivers, Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Hankins found himself in the middle of the fast-food feud started by Stone and Smith-Marsette, a verbal wing war that eventually involved everybody in the house and lingered more than an hour and a half.
“Literally, they called two different Buffalo Wild Wings and asked them,’’ Hankins said. “They both told them it was fast food, but I don’t really think so.’’
That’s life in Hankins’ world, where once practice ends and an evening at home begins, conversations frequently turn into a critique session of what transpired on the practice field.
“The receivers, they’ve told me I sometimes shade in too far when I’m playing press coverage and I’ve told them I watch their back leg and hips to shake them,’’ Hankins said. “Just little things to help each other.’’
Hankins, a 6-foot, 185-pound junior from Lewisville, Texas, and senior Michael Ojemudia are the two most experienced cornerbacks in the Hawkeye secondary.
Both have 10 career starts on their resumes and both missed time a year ago, allowing sophomores Riley Moss and Julius Brents to start six and five games, respectively.
That has created plenty of competition on the back end of the Hawkeye defense, competition Hankins said is helping make the entire group better.
“We have a lot of good experience back there and we’re pushing each other every day. That’s only going to help us as a team,’’ Hankins said.
Iowa is working to replace starting safeties Jake Gervase and Amani Hooker and defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker experimented with lineup combinations during spring practices.
Hankins spent time not only at cornerback, but at safety and the cash position, the hybrid defensive back/linebacker position Hooker lined up at during the final two thirds of the 2018 season.
“I’ve been learning the whole defense. Last year, it was just my normal position. Now, I know safety, corner, cash, a little bit of what the linebackers are doing,’’ Hankins said.
He plans to put that use, realizing that Iowa cornerbacks have a history of rising to the forefront as they grow into their positions.