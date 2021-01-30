Hawkeyes' Nelson Brands creates own success

That’s a sign of growth for the three-time Iowa Class 3A state champion for Iowa City West who didn’t begin wrestling competitively until middle school.

Tom Brands said his brother Terry and Terry’s wife, Michelle, did not want to force the sport on their son, although he grew up around wrestling and top-level wrestlers as Terry worked as a coach at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado.

Nelson Brands grew up playing football and hockey and running track until he wrestled competitively for the first time in sixth grade.

By then, Tom Brands figured that some day, some way, Nelson Brands might find his way onto the mat.

He recalled watching Nelson and some cousins messing around in the backyard one day.

"He got thumped pretty good," the Iowa coach said.

A hit square to the face bloodied Nelson Brands’ nose, and as the youngster leaned forward to keep the blood dripping from his nose away from his body, he was also giggling while asking how to make it stop.

"That’s a pretty good sign that you’ve got somebody who can deal with a little owie or a little bit of discomfort or pain or whatever," Tom Brands said.