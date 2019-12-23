Hawkeyes receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette wants more catches in bowl game against USC

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Ihmir Smith-Marsette won’t be the tallest receiver on the field Friday night at the Holiday Bowl.
The Iowa junior won’t be the biggest target on the turf in San Diego, either.
But, Smith-Marsette wants to catch more than footballs as the Hawkeyes prepare to face USC in the 7 p.m. game.
He hopes to catch a little attention among a crowded collection of talented receivers who will be at the core of offensive game plans on both sides of the field at the SDCCU Stadium.
The Trojans’ air-raid attack is led by Michael Pittman Jr., a 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior who has wrapped his arms around 95 passes for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns this season for the Trojans.
A runner-up for the Biletnikoff Award presented to college football’s top receiver, Pittman is part of a talent-rich receiving corps which has helped freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis throw for 3,242 yards while completing 71.8 percent of his passes.
Junior Tyler Vaughns and sophomore Amon-Ra St. Brown have complemented Pittman’s work with 68 receptions apiece.
Collectively, USC receivers and Pittman in particular present Smith-Marsette with the type of in-game challenge he welcomes.
“A lot of eyes are going to be on him,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “So, if I ball, a lot of eyes are going to be on me. I’m hyped about it.’’
Smith-Marsette knows that he will have to get the most out of his 6-1, 183-pound frame to make that happen.
“Heart over height,’’ he said. “If size mattered, elephants would be the king of the jungle.’’
Smith-Marsette has become more of a beast in the Hawkeye jungle this season, a sign of a maturing player understanding his role and how to make the most of his abilities.
After catching 18 and 23 passes the past two years, Smith-Marsette has emerged as Iowa’s top receiver this season.
Taking on a more prominent role after Brandon Smith suffered an ankle injury in an Oct. 19 game against Purdue, Smith-Marsette has caught 42 passes for a team-leading 676 yards, has rushed for 93 yards on nine carries and has covered 361 yards on 14 kickoff returns this season.
Over the final two games of the regular season, Smith-Marsette has accumulated 309 of his 1,130 all-purpose yards this season.
You have free articles remaining.
“He’s grown up so much in two years’ time,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s always been a guy that likes football. He’s got a great football mentality, a great personality and he’s grown physically, and even more so mentally. He’s putting those good skills to use.’’
Smith-Marsette has reached the end zone three ways this season for Iowa, including on a 95-yard kickoff return and a 45-yard carry in the Hawkeyes’ regular-season finale at Nebraska.
He praised his blockers for helping him live up to a preseason promise that he would return a kick for a score this fall.
“I guaranteed one back in the summertime. I’m a man of my word, but that’s Nebraska’s fault. They shouldn’t have kicked it to me,’’ Smith-Marsette said, adding that he is more than willing to take whatever comes his way.
That approach has allowed Smith-Marsette to grow his game this season, an effort which started in the Outback Bowl a year ago when he matched a career high with four catches for 29 yards including a touchdown reception in the 27-22 win over Mississippi State.
He has caught at least three passes 11 times during Iowa’s 9-3 regular season, providing a consistent option for quarterback Nate Stanley.
“He’s doing a great job of running his routes, getting open and fulfilling his responsibilities as a blocker,’’ Stanley said. “He’s shown a lot of growth this year.’’
Smith-Marsette doesn’t believe that is an accident.
He said he has concentrated on developing a steadier approach to his game.
“I try not to get frustrated, just keep it all cool and step it up when I get the chance to do my thing,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “It wasn’t that way early on. I’ve got to keep my head on, keep doing what I can to help the team.’’
That effort is paying dividends.
“I’m just going out there to play ball,’’ he said. “The big thing I always tell people is when you get in a little funk, remember this is a game you play every day.’’
That mindset has helped Smith-Marsette take that next step forward in his career.
“Gotta be there. Gotta grow up a little, be a leader. I’ve been here for a few years now. This is my time to take it to a new level,’’ he said.
As Iowa works through the final practices of its season and prepares for an opportunity to reach a double-digit win total, the Holiday Bowl is the next step in a process that will continue.
Smith-Marsette said he was not among Hawkeyes who sought out advice from the NFL Draft Advisory Board because he knows he is not ready for that next step.
“There’s a whole lot of unfinished business out there,’’ he said. “I’ve got a lot of work to do, but I know I’ll get it done.’’