IOWA CITY — Levi and Landan Paulsen are in a position to make a little Hawkeyes history Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium.
The fifth-year seniors from Woodbury Central High School are probable starters at the guard positions on the offensive line in the season opener, something that would make them the first set of twins to start in the same game for the Iowa football team since 1980.
Levi Paulsen is expected to open for the Hawkeyes at right guard in the 6:40 p.m. game against Miami (Ohio), while Landan Paulsen is listed as Iowa’s starting left guard.
“Ever since we were kids, we did everything together,’’ Levi Paulsen said. “So I figured someday in college football, whether it was our first year or our fifth, we’d probably be on the field together at some point in time.’’
An injury to Cole Banwart, who is battling Levi Paulsen for the start on the right side, has positioned the Paulsen twins to earn a rare spot in Iowa’s 130-year football history.
They are the sixth set of twins to play football at Iowa and if both are on the field for the Hawkeyes’ first offensive snap against the RedHawks they will be the first to start in the same game since strong safety Kent Ellis and cornerback Kevin Ellis started in the Hawkeye secondary during the 1980 season.
The Paulsens are also the first set of twins to play for Iowa since Shane and Shaun Prater competed in 2008.
“We don’t take it for granted, it’s a unique opportunity to both be here and share careers,’’ Landan Paulsen said at Iowa’s media day earlier this month. “It goes by fast, but we’re hoping to make the most of the time we have left.’’
If Landan Paulsen is in the lineup for the Hawkeyes’ season opener, it will be the first start in his collegiate career.
Levi Paulsen has experienced that before, starting one game in each of the past three seasons for the Hawkeyes.
There are similarities between the Moville natives.
Both listed at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds on the Iowa depth chart as they prepare for the start of their final season of college football.
Both are academic all-Big Ten selections and have been selected as members of Iowa’s football leadership group.
They share the same personalities and lengthy red beards, something that can confuse offensive line coach Tim Polasek on occasion during position group meetings.
“We confuse coach all the time,’’ Levi Paulsen said. “He’ll be looking at me, yelling at me and I’ll be pointing at Landan and he’ll realize he had the wrong guy. He’ll be like, ‘Why do you guys look the same?’”
There are a few differences.
Landan Paulsen, the left guard, is left handed.
Levi Paulsen, lining up at right guard, is right handed.
The Paulsen twins have competed together on the same special teams in past seasons and bring that experience to the field as they line up on both sides of first-time starting center Tyler Linderbaum.
“The chance to be out there with my brother, it’s a pretty special thing, but I feel like all of the guys on the offensive line are my brothers,’’ Levi Paulsen said.
“We’re a tight group and with all the work we’ve put over the summer together, there is some good chemistry developing there. I feel like it’s going to develop into the strength of our team.’’
Mark Kallenberger, a sophomore from Bettendorf and listed as the second team left tackle on this week’s depth chart, credits the Paulsen twins with helping bring it all together.
“They are two of the better leaders that I’ve been around,’’ Kallenberger said. “They set the right tone, have a way of bringing players together and we’ve seen that all summer. It’s something that is helping us grow as a position group.’’
That has fueled a cooperative, but competitive spirit among players who are chasing the same starting positions.
Levi Paulsen said in some respects, that seems natural to him.
After all, he’s found himself to some degree in competition with his brother for a lifetime.
“As much as I want the starting spot, I know he does, too,’’ Levi Paulsen said. “It’s kind of a back-and-forth race. In school, in football and in everyday life, I just want to be better than him. There’s a little sibling rivalry, but the way it’s supposed to work.’’
That competition will continue.
Once Banwart returns to the practice field at 100 percent, he will continue to push Levi Paulsen for the starting role as was the case before an injury left Banwart in a walking boot and listed as doubtful for Saturday’s opener under the lights at Kinnick Stadium.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday the guard position is one of several where ongoing competition for the top spot on the depth chart is likely to continue through the opening week of the season.
Levi Paulsen sees that as a good thing.
“We’re making each other better every day and that’s good for the team,’’ he said.
And when the day is done, he is able to go home to his twin brother and talk things over, just as he has throughout his college career.
“Every day when we go back home to our house, we’re able to talk about things that went on during the day,’’ Levi Paulsen said. “I think it helps us both keep a level head. We’re there for each other.’’
That won’t change Saturday, when they both may well claim their own spot in Hawkeyes history.
“It would be pretty cool if it plays out that way,’’ Levi Paulsen said. “It would be something special that we could share forever.’’