2020 Hawkeyes signing day: Elsbury, Lois understand team aspect

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tyler Elsbury and Michael Lois are two of a kind.
Two of the 22 members of Iowa’s 2020 football recruiting class earned scholarship opportunities with the Hawkeyes based not only on their skill and potential but on what they bring to the Big Ten program.
“They talk about it being the right fit, but that’s not just a skill thing,’’ said Elsbury, an offensive lineman from Byron, Illinois, who committed to Iowa in March.
“It’s as much as about fitting into the culture there and understanding that first and foremost, it’s about the team and the teamwork it takes to succeed.’’
Lois, a defensive end from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, will wait until February to sign a letter of intent, but he understands that team aspect perhaps as much as anyone in the Hawkeyes’ 2020 recruiting class.
He had verbally committed to Iowa less than a month before he suffered three broken vertebrae in his spine when he dove from a trampoline into a friend’s swimming pool and hit his head on the bottom of the pool.
While it was initially feared he might not walk again, Lois has made a strong recovery from the three surgeries he underwent in 2018.
He has regained full use of his extremities and is thriving in the weight room again, although the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder has not played a down of football since suffering the injury in September, 2018.
“I feel like I could be out there competing,’’ Lois said. “I feel ready for that.’’
Doctors have cleared him to play any he sport he wants – other than football – but that won’t prevent Lois from signing with Iowa today and Hawkeyes coaches have been with Lois every step of the way.
“The commitment they’ve shown me tells me that I made the right decision when I committed to Iowa,’’ Lois said. “They were under no obligation to stick with me, but they did.’’
The second player to commit to Iowa’s 2020 class – following the commitment of Texas quarterback Deuce Hogan by a little over two months – hopes to eventually be cleared for a return to the field as a participant but until then will do whatever it takes to be part of what he calls “a special recruiting class.’’
With the exception of Lois, the other 21 players in this class are expected to sign letters of intent today.
The class, ranked 24th nationally by Rivals.com, reaches signing day as the highest-rated recruiting class among the 22 coach Kirk Ferentz has signed at Iowa and is currently ranked behind only Nebraska at 17 among West Division programs in the Big Ten.
“We aren’t on campus yet, but there is already a close bond developing,’’ Elsbury said. “The connections, they’re growing every day. It’s a good group and I think we’re all pretty motivated to succeed.’’
That isn’t an accident.
Elsbury and Lois are two of a kind in that respect.