Hawkeyes suffer 'heartbreaking' loss to Oregon in NCAA Round of 32

INDIANAPOLIS — As he walked off the court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with 35.8 seconds remaining on the clock Monday, all the emotions climbed onto Luka Garza’s back and hung on.
He was looking at the scoreboard with a bit of disbelief. He started hugging everyone around him. The tears began to roll.
"It's heartbreaking,'' Garza said nearly a half-hour later, the tears still welling up. "It's so surreal that it kind of just all hit me at once that this is the last time that I'll put on this jersey. That hurts a lot.''
Iowa’s senior center fired in 36 points in his final game in a Hawkeye uniform Monday but he didn’t get a lot of help and Iowa’s defensive woes returned in a big way, adding up to a 95-80 loss to Oregon in the second round of the NCAA tournament’s West Regional at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The loss again denied the No. 2-seeded Hawkeyes a chance to end a 23-year absence from the Sweet 16 of the tournament.
Instead, it is seventh-seeded Oregon (21-6) that will play next Sunday against the winner of a late-evening game between Kansas and Southern Cal.
Iowa (22-9) joined most of the rest of the Big Ten on the sidelines and Garza couldn’t deny that it hurt to see his remarkable four-year run come to such a disappointing conclusion.
"I just feel bad that I wasn't able to lead this team to where it needs to go ...'' he said. "It just hurts that we weren't able to do it when it mattered most, and that's something that's going to haunt me forever.''
Garza definitely didn’t leave without a fight. He tied an Iowa record for most points in an NCAA tournament game, matching the total by Bill Logan in a 1956 game against Temple. He also broke his own school single-season scoring record late in the game and added to his career scoring mark.
He made 14 of 20 shots from the field, three of four from behind the 3-point arc, and added nine rebounds.
But it wasn’t nearly enough. The only other Iowa starter who scored at all was Joe Wieskamp, who netted 17 points despite suffering a leg injury in the second half.
Iowa’s other three starters did not score and they spent the majority of the second half on the bench as Iowa coach Fran McCaffery searched in vain for a way to slow down the Ducks.
He never found an answer.
Oregon, which automatically advanced to the second round when Virginia Commonwealth encountered COVID-19 issues, shot 55.9% from the field, scored the most points in the first half (56) of any Iowa opponent this season and scored the most points of any team in this year’s tournament so far.
McCaffery admitted the Hawkeyes probably hadn’t faced a team with quite as much overall quickness and versatility all season.
“Anybody can bring it. Anybody can go. Everybody makes threes,’’ he said. “They spread you out. It's a hard team to cover in so many different ways.’’
Despite that, the game was a tight, back-and-forth battle for much of the first half. Iowa held a 42-38 lead after Garza’s third 3-point play with 4 minutes and 29 seconds remaining before halftime.
Then the contest swung in Oregon’s favor very, very quickly as L.J. Figueroa kicked off an 8-0 scoring run with a 3-pointer. Patrick McCaffery, who contributed 10 points off the bench for Iowa, and Garza countered with scores to tie it at 46-46, but Figueroa drained two more 3s as the Ducks finished the half with a 10-0 scoring run, making it 56-46.
The Ducks then scored on their first four possessions of the second half with Figueroa and Chris Duarte capping that spree with dunks. Jordan Bohannon bumped Eric Williams Jr. out of bounds as Duarte scored, prompting a flagrant foul, and Williams’ two free throws made it 67-51 with 17:44 remaining.
“We knew we are quicker than them, so we said that we had to take advantage of that, and we did,’’ said Duarte, who led the Ducks with 23 points and seven assists.
Iowa called timeout at that point and Coach McCaffery removed Bohannon, CJ Fredrick and Connor McCaffery from the game.
Bohannon later returned for a few minutes but the other two did not. McCaffery later explained that both have been battling leg injuries and he didn’t feel they could continue.
A brief Iowa flurry, capped by a Wieskamp baseline drive and dunk, cut it to 67-57 but Oregon scored eight more points in a row, including 3s by Figueroa and Eugene Omoruyi, to turn it into a rout.
In addition to Duarte’s big numbers, Oregon also got 21 points and seven rebounds from Figueroa, 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists from Will Richardson and 17 points, six rebounds and five assists from Omoruyi.
Oregon coach Dana Altman said that his team’s defensive strategy was to not worry quite so much about stopping Garza as making sure the Hawkeyes didn’t get rolling on the perimeter.
“We knew that we couldn't stop him,’’ he said of Iowa’s All-American big man. “He averages 24 a game. On a bad night, he gets 18. Without a physical presence inside, we knew we were going to have a hard time containing him.
“We felt like we had to take away their 3s and not give them a lot of good looks because that's where Bohannon and Wieskamp and those guys can really beat you.’’
Garza added 12 more points down the stretch, including back-to-back 3-pointers, before McCaffery finally took him out.
The emotion of those final seconds dripped over into the postgame locker room.
“I talked for a while, was real emotional …’’ McCaffery said.
“You always feel a little bit empty when your team loses and you're eliminated, but I tried to stress the incredible amount of positive things that happened, the great things we accomplished this year, the great things we have accomplished as a unit over the last two years,’’ he added. “I wanted them to know how much I appreciate them, how proud I am of them and how much I love them.’’