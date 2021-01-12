Hawkeyes women's basketball keys on building defense

Against a high-scoring Ohio State team, improved defense is the focus for the Iowa women’s basketball team.
The Hawkeyes host the 15th-ranked Buckeyes in a 3 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Wednesday and following a 77-67 loss at Northwestern on Saturday night, the Hawkeyes will take the court in bounce-back mode against an opponent averaging 90.8 points per game.
“Northwestern exploited a lot of areas where we struggle at,’’ Iowa forward McKenna Warnock said. “We need to work on our defense. Sometimes a young team isn’t as vocal, so we’ve been working on our communication. That’s a big thing for us right now.’’
Coach Lisa Bluder felt the Hawkeyes played like a young team in their loss to the Wildcats, Iowa’s second Big Ten road loss in three trips away from a home court where Iowa has won its last 42 games.
“We can’t just rely on our offense,’’ Bluder said. “We have to play on both ends.’’
That figures to be a challenge against an opponent which features five players with double-digit scoring averages heading into a game between two teams that prefer an up-tempo brand of basketball.
While Ohio State is fourth in the nation in scoring, Iowa ranks fifth at 89.6 points per game.
Sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon has been the Buckeyes’ most productive player, averaging 18.3 points per game during an on-again, off-again season.
The Buckeyes have won each of the six games they have played, but Ohio State has been impacted by COVID-19 more than any program in the Big Ten.
Four games, including one against Iowa on Dec. 19, have been postponed and two more have been canceled because of coronavirus issues.
Starting center Dorka Juhasz and a pair of top reserves, Rebeka Mikulasikova and Rikki Harris, sat out a second straight game when Ohio State moved to 2-0 in the Big Ten with a 78-55 win at Illinois last Thursday.
With their most recent scheduled game Sunday against Rutgers postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Scarlet Knights’ program, the Buckeyes have played just twice since Dec. 10.
Bluder said that adds to the difficulty in Iowa’s preparation, leaving coaches with limited tape from a handful of games spread out over more than a month.
“But, I do think this is the best team we will have faced so far,’’ Bluder said, adding that Iowa coaching are preparing under the assumption that the Buckeyes will be at full strength.
No matter who is on the court for Ohio State, she also expects the Hawkeyes to return to form.
“I don’t think we played to our capabilities at Northwestern. I thought our youth really showed in that game,’’ Bluder said. “We’ll be ready to bounce back.’’
Bluder gave her team Sunday off before turning its attention to the Buckeyes.
Guard Caitlin Clark said after 10 straight days in the gym, she took the time to “decompress’’ a bit but welcomed the chance to get back to work Monday.
“We’re glad to be back home,’’ Clark said. “We didn’t play well defensively at Northwestern and we need to get better there. We just need to stay confident and get ready for another big challenge Wednesday. We’ll be ready to go.’’