Hawkeyes wrestling team likes its options against Iowa State on Sunday

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tom Brands has options and the Iowa wrestling coach likes it that way.
“We have more tough guys than we have lineup spots and that’s always a great problem to have,’’ Brands said Thursday, saying the second-ranked Hawkeyes’ lineup for Sunday’s 2 p.m. dual at 11th-ranked Iowa State remains a work in progress.
“We’ve got options, good options, and we’ll explore those options and figure it all out.’’
Brands is looking for the right mix of competitors to send onto the mat against a Cyclones team which threw a 19-18 scare at Iowa a year ago but was unable to prevent the Hawkeyes from winning their 15th straight and 30th dual in the last 31 meetings between the instate rivals.
Iowa has a myriad of early-season possibilities in three weight classes.
The Hawkeyes list Austin DeSanto, Paul Glynn and Gavin Teasdale as potential starters at 133 pounds, has Max Murin and Carter Happel as options at 141 and at 184, Cash Wilcke and Nelson Brands are both listed on Iowa’s probable lineup for the dual.
“There’s going to be a lot that goes into figuring that all out,’’ Brands said, looking at the season-long picture at the three weights. “It’s about how guys look in every area. In this sport, it’s the lifestyle you look at. It’s not just about where a guy is at on November 24th.’’
Seven Hawkeyes claimed championships last weekend when Iowa sent part of its team to open tournaments hosted by Luther and Grand View.
In addition to Sunday’s dual at Hilton Coliseum, Iowa will enter competitors in open meets on Saturday as well.
“We had some guys go out and do some good things. Good for them. Good for us,’’ Brands said.
The competitive situation is one Iowa wrestlers welcome.
DeSanto, ranked second in the latest poll at 133, wrestled at 141 in the Hawkeyes’ season-opening win over Chattanooga on Sunday.
He welcomes the variety of styles and body types that he faces in the Iowa wrestling room on a daily basis.
“It’s a battle every day,’’ DeSanto said. “The competition at ’33 and ’41, it’s good and it prepares you. It’s a good thing for all us, pushing all of us to get better. You have to come ready to work.’’
Brands considers that to be good for his team no matter where it is at in its schedule.
“When will it all sort itself out, we don’t know, but we like it. We like having a lot of options,’’ he said.