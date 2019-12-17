Hayden Fry, former Iowa football coach, dies Tuesday at 90

Fry retired as Iowa’s coach shortly after the 1998 season concluded. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 2010.

John Hayden Fry was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Eastland, Texas. He grew up in the west Texas city of Odessa, where he quarterbacked the high school team there to a Texas state championship. He got a football scholarship at Baylor University and earned a degree in psychology.

After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952 to 1955, he was discharged with the rank of captain. He returned to Odessa to teach and coach football, and was named the head coach at Odessa High School in 1956. He advanced to college coaching three years later, serving as an assistant coach at Baylor for two years and at Arkansas for one.

Fry had never been to Iowa before taking the position after the 1978 season, but became an icon in the state within a few years. He was a stranger in a strange land with his Texan accent and vast repertoire of phrases that needed deciphering to Iowans.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But he quickly became dear to Iowa fans’ hearts with an innovative and aggressive offense that was radical at the time for the Big Ten.