VERMILLION, S.D. — Injuries, among other things, derailed the University of South Dakota men’s basketball team in Todd Lee’s first season as head coach.
None of those was more devastating than the high-grade medial plantar fascia tear sustained by Tyler Hagedorn prior to the season.
The 6-foot-10 Hagedorn, a Norfolk, Nebraska product, had a breakout season in 2017-18, earning second-team All-Summit League honors while averaging 13 points and 5.9 rebounds for a team that won 26 games and finished second in the conference.
He didn’t play at all last season because of the foot injury, deciding to shut it down in December and take a redshirt. A year later, a healthy Hagedorn is ready to contribute to what appears to be a promising 2019-20 campaign.
“The recovery process went really well, I went up to Sioux Falls and got some things done, it was probably a two to three-month recovery before I felt like I was probably fully back,” Hagedorn said during the team’s media day on Tuesday. “I’ve been working out and getting better for the past year and looking forward to the season.”
It wasn’t easy, Hagedorn said, to sit on the bench and watch his teammates knowing how much he could have contributed last season.
“There were two different things that were going through my mind,” Hagedorn said. “It was a struggle to watch the guys play and lose some close games that I thought I could have played in and helped them.
“On the other side, I knew it was the best decision for me for this upcoming season. I know we’re going to be really good and we have a lot of goals, so I’m happy with my decision.”
Hagedorn is one of four players with starting experience returning for the Coyotes, who are picked to finish second in the Summit League. A legitimate post presence with a deft shooting touch, he ranked second on the team in both points and rebounds two seasons ago.
“It’s big to have Hags back,” Lee said. “We got things from him in practice last year that we just never got in a game because he couldn’t play. It was unfair to our players, but they battled. He got healthy in mid-year last year and was a really good player, but he’s also a lot better now.
“He made 44 threes as a junior, shot 82 percent from the line, led the team in rebounding and blocked shots. You have Triston (Simpson), Hags and Stan (Umude), they were on that team too, so they’re used to winning. They won 26 games that year and he was obviously a big part of that.”
Hagedorn was selected as a preseason second-team All-Summit Leaguer while junior Stanley Umude is the preseason Summit player of the year pick and senior point guard Triston Simpson a first-team selection.
“Having Hags back, we can run offense through him and it’s really big to have a big man who makes free throws,” Lee said. “We can go to him at the end of the game. It seems like last year everything we got on rebounds seemed tough but sometimes with a big guy like Hags you get easy things.”
The 6-6 Umude is the lone returning first team All-Summit League performer in the entire league. Umude went from averaging one point per game as a redshirt freshman to 14.4 points per game, including a 28-point performance against national powerhouse Kansas at historic Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
“Watching kids grow and change is the best thing about this job,” Lee said. “Stan changed right before our eyes and learned to compete and go hard every day. From the middle of last year, he started to figure it out.
“He’s way better than he was last year because he’s had a spring, summer and fall competing every day. It all comes from the fact that he has learned to go hard and compete. The sky is the limit for Stan.”
“The biggest thing for me this year is being more of a leader, being more vocal out there,” Umude said. “Go out there every day and getting people to be more responsible, not just for myself, but for my teammates.
“I feel we’re a lot more focused on our common goal as a team. Us veterans coming back after a year under Coach Lee is less teaching and more adding on. I feel like we’re really poised and focused on our goal.”
Simpson, meanwhile, averaged 14 points and dished out a team-high 108 assists. Seniors Tyler Peterson and Cody Kelley each started at least 25 games last season, while Matt Johns also has starting experience. Senior Brandon Armstrong knocked down 35 3-pointers last season.
“We’ve got a veteran group and I think at the mid-major level to be good you need to be old and we are old,” Lee said. “It’s a completely different group that we had last year. Practices are much more competitive. If our first group isn’t competing, they’re going to get beat and that’s great.
“It was a process of learning last year and this year our players are teaching the newcomers. That’s very important because great teams are led by the players and this year we have that opportunity and our guys are doing a great job of that.”
International freshmen Kruz Perrott-Hunt (Auckland, New Zealand) and Taso Kamateros (Athens, Greece) along with Ty Chisom, a transfer from Indian Hills Community College, should add depth both inside and outside while Caden Hoffman and Simeon Jovic are ready for action after redshirting last season.
The Coyotes open the season with three games in the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, playing Pacific, Hawaii and Florida A&M Nov. 8-11. Their first home game is Nov. 15 against Florida Southern.