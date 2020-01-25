Heavyweight match decides dual in Huskers loss to Penn State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Alex Thomsen stepped up tonight and broke a barrier down. He could’ve dominated that guy (Meredith), but he got the win regardless and showed some poise,” Nebraska coach Mark Manning said.

Two quick major-decision wins by No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young (133) and No. 2 Nick Lee (141) put Penn State ahead for the first time, 8-3.

One of the more exhilarating matches of the night came at 149 pounds. Nebraska’s Colin Purinton and Penn State’s Jarod Verkleeren were mostly deadlocked with Purinton grabbing a late takedown to go ahead 3-1 heading into the third period. With 1 minute, 11 seconds left, Purinton got Verkleeren on his back and sent the Husker faithful into a frenzy with a pin.

Peyton Robb (157) then won 4-2 to give Nebraska a 12-8 lead over the four-time defending national champions.

At 184, Nebraska’s Taylor Venz earned his first win over a top-10 opponent this season, defeating Brooks 9-5 to make the score 17-15.

Eric Schultz edged over Shakur Rasheed 3-1 to give NU back the lead at 18-17, but Nevills' win at heavyweight clinched the dual and gave Penn State its sixth straight win over the Huskers.

It will be a quick turnaround for Manning and his team; the Huskers face Michigan State at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“I think our guys are made of the right stuff, so I have complete confidence, but there’s no rest for the weary,” Manning said. “You have to get back up on the horse and get better because no one is going to feel sorry for you.”

