Heavyweight match decides dual in Huskers loss to Penn State

LINCOLN, Neb. — For being a freshman, Seth Nevills sure knows how to come up clutch for one of the nation’s leading programs.
The Penn State heavyweight came up big once again Friday night at the Devaney Sports Center, defeating Nebraska’s Christian Lance 4-0 to give the No. 2 Nittany Lions a 20-18 win over the No. 7 Huskers.
This wasn’t the first time Nevills took part in a dual-deciding match. When Penn State took on Illinois earlier this month, Nevills made his season debut. With the dual 19-16 in the Nittany Lions' favor going to the final weight, Nevills won 6-3 to give Penn State the victory.
Fast forward to Friday night and the situation was the same, but the environment was not. With a Husker-record 5,960 people in attendance, the stakes seemed higher, but Penn State coach Cael Sanderson wasn’t too worried about his heavyweight competitor.
“He’s done a great job," Sanderson said. "It doesn’t surprise me. We know he’s a great wrestler. I think he just needs more experience and he should keep improving, but obviously we’re very proud and happy for him.”
Nebraska was the first to strike at 125 pounds. Redshirt freshman Alex Thomsen, who entered Friday on a four-match losing streak, went up against Brandon Meredith. Tied 1-1 at the end of three periods, the match was sent into overtime, where Thomsen finally found an opening, taking down Meredith to earn the 3-1 win and give Nebraska a 3-0 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
“Alex Thomsen stepped up tonight and broke a barrier down. He could’ve dominated that guy (Meredith), but he got the win regardless and showed some poise,” Nebraska coach Mark Manning said.
Two quick major-decision wins by No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young (133) and No. 2 Nick Lee (141) put Penn State ahead for the first time, 8-3.
One of the more exhilarating matches of the night came at 149 pounds. Nebraska’s Colin Purinton and Penn State’s Jarod Verkleeren were mostly deadlocked with Purinton grabbing a late takedown to go ahead 3-1 heading into the third period. With 1 minute, 11 seconds left, Purinton got Verkleeren on his back and sent the Husker faithful into a frenzy with a pin.
Peyton Robb (157) then won 4-2 to give Nebraska a 12-8 lead over the four-time defending national champions.
At 184, Nebraska’s Taylor Venz earned his first win over a top-10 opponent this season, defeating Brooks 9-5 to make the score 17-15.
Eric Schultz edged over Shakur Rasheed 3-1 to give NU back the lead at 18-17, but Nevills' win at heavyweight clinched the dual and gave Penn State its sixth straight win over the Huskers.
It will be a quick turnaround for Manning and his team; the Huskers face Michigan State at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“I think our guys are made of the right stuff, so I have complete confidence, but there’s no rest for the weary,” Manning said. “You have to get back up on the horse and get better because no one is going to feel sorry for you.”