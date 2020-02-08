Heelan graduate Madison Jochum part of USD's winning 4x400 relay

VERMILLION, S.D. — University of South Dakota freshman Madison Jochum had a hand in a first-place relay on Saturday at the Dakota Realty Alumni Track & Field Meet in Vermillion.
Jochum, a Class of 2019 graduate of Bishop Heelan, was the third leg of the 4x400 relay team that won with a time of 3 minutes, 56.87 seconds.
Then, Jochum placed second in the 800-meter run. She finished second in 2:19. USD senior Erica Eades won the race in 2:14.19, and Jochum edged Morningside senior Emalee Fundermann by .89 seconds.
The Coyotes also had winners in the 60-meter dash (Tasheka Gordon, 7.76), Hannah Young (200, 25.79), the 1-mile race (Abby Ripperda, 4:56.94), the 3,000-meter race (Ripperda, 9:51) on the track.
Northwestern had two winners. Breanna Harthoorn won the 1,000-meter run in a time of 3:03.35, and Mackenzie Keune won the 600 in 1:40.84.
Carly Haring won the high jump, as she cleared the 5 foot, 6.5-inch mark. Helen Falda won the pole vault with a 14-1.75 result. Samara Spencer was the long jump champion at 18-10.75.
Coyotes shot putter Callie Henrich won with a throw of 50-10.
Wayne State's Mckenzie Scheil was the winner of the weight throw (62-2.25).
On the men's side, USD's Dylan Kautz won the 60 dash in 6.88 while Briar Cliff's Jalen Bowman came in second (6.94).
Dordt had two top-2 finishes in distance races — Matthew Van Eps in the 800 (1:55.87) for the win and Jacob Vander Plaats in the 3,000 for second place (8:32).
Zack Anderson, USD's high jumper, won by clearing the mark at 7 feet, 2.5 inches.
Chris Nilsen won the pole vault competition at 19-1.