Heelan graduate Madison Jochum part of USD's winning 4x400 relay
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Heelan graduate Madison Jochum part of USD's winning 4x400 relay

Zack Anderson mug

Anderson

VERMILLION, S.D. — University of South Dakota freshman Madison Jochum had a hand in a first-place relay on Saturday at the Dakota Realty Alumni Track & Field Meet in Vermillion. 

Jochum, a Class of 2019 graduate of Bishop Heelan, was the third leg of the 4x400 relay team that won with a time of 3 minutes, 56.87 seconds. 

Then, Jochum placed second in the 800-meter run. She finished second in 2:19. USD senior Erica Eades won the race in 2:14.19, and Jochum edged Morningside senior Emalee Fundermann by .89 seconds. 

The Coyotes also had winners in the 60-meter dash (Tasheka Gordon, 7.76), Hannah Young (200, 25.79), the 1-mile race (Abby Ripperda, 4:56.94), the 3,000-meter race (Ripperda, 9:51) on the track. 

Northwestern had two winners. Breanna Harthoorn won the 1,000-meter run in a time of 3:03.35, and Mackenzie Keune won the 600 in 1:40.84. 

Carly Haring won the high jump, as she cleared the 5 foot, 6.5-inch mark. Helen Falda won the pole vault with a 14-1.75 result. Samara Spencer was the long jump champion at 18-10.75. 

Coyotes shot putter Callie Henrich won with a throw of 50-10. 

Wayne State's Mckenzie Scheil was the winner of the weight throw (62-2.25). 

On the men's side, USD's Dylan Kautz won the 60 dash in 6.88 while Briar Cliff's Jalen Bowman came in second (6.94). 

Dordt had two top-2 finishes in distance races — Matthew Van Eps in the 800 (1:55.87) for the win and Jacob Vander Plaats in the 3,000 for second place (8:32).

Zack Anderson, USD's high jumper, won by clearing the mark at 7 feet, 2.5 inches. 

Chris Nilsen won the pole vault competition at 19-1. 

Madison Jochum mug

Jochum
