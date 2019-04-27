DES MOINES, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan's Amber Aesoph had the top high school finish of the athletes competing at the Drake Relays on Saturday.
Aesoph finished in second place in the 1,500 run, putting together a season-best time by eight seconds. Aesoph crossed the line in 4:42.45.
Aesoph then ran in the Heelan 4x400 relay team which finished in fifth placei n 4:10.08. Hannah Hutchinson, Mia Conley and Madison Jochum teamed with Aesoph in the event.
The East boys 4x100 relay team of Ray Ray Douglas, Ardell Inlay, Kayden Jones and Gabe Wagner finished in fourth place in 43.72.
The Sergeant Bluff boys 4x400 team of Zach Shultz, Easton Ritz, Britton Delperdang and Jorma Schwedler finished in fifth place in 3:25.22.
Sioux Center's Megan Juffer finished in 10th place in the girls 400 hurdles in a time of 1:06.59.
Okoboji's Ethan Albright finished in 16th place in the boys 400 hurdles in 58.13 seconds.
University of South Dakota junior Chris Nilsen bypassed jumping in the university pole vault at the Drake Relays on Saturday. However, he jumped in the men's pole vault division, competing against athletes from Nike and Team USA.
Nilsen not only went to win the event, he also put together a season-best performance.
A week after clearing 19-feet, 1-inch, Nilsen cleared 19 feet, 2.25 inches to win the event over Sam Kendricks from Nike, who cleared 19-0.25.
The event was moved indoors because of the weather. Nilsen's personal best is 19-2.75 inches.
Dordt's distance medley women's relay team of Olivia Couch, Mika Kooistra, Jenna Stephens and Annechiena Knevelbaard finished in second place in 12:25.14 in the Iowa college division. Northwestern was fourth in 12:26.44, Morningside was seventh in 12:49.19 and Buena Vista was 10th in 13:21.31.
USD's Macy Heinz finished in third place in the women's 800 in 2:12.83.
The USD women's 4x200 relay team of Samara Spencer, Karina Dufoe, Danielle Thompson and Tasheka Gordon finished in fourth place in 1:39.60. Northwestern finished in 17th place in 1:49.19, Buena Vista was 23rd in 1:46.95 and Dordt was 25th in 1:47.62.
USD's shuttle hurdle women's relay team of Haley Bruggeman, Carmen Bermudez, Madason Tessier and Alanisse Williams was fourth in 59.70. Northwestern was ninth in 1:04.90.
The Northwestern men's distance medley relay team of Peter Hollinger, Perkins Aiyegbeni, Joshua Van Dusseldorp and Dylan Hendricks finished in fourth in the Iowa college division in 10:21.65. Dordt was fifth in 10:22.08, Morningside was ninth in 10:33.79 and Buena Vista was 12th in 11:08.48.
The USD women's 4x100 relay team of Samara Spencer, Karina Dufoe, Danielle Thompson and Tasheka Gordon finished in fourth place in 47.99 in the university division.
USD's Jackson Coke was 10th in the men's discus with a toss of 168-feet, 2-inches. Teammate Ben Hammer was 12th with a throw of 162-5 and Kino Dunkley was 16th with a toss of 159-2. Dordt's Ike Van Kempen was 20th with a throw of 157-7.
The USD men's sprint medley team of Conor Penington, Collin Brison, Aleksi Roesler and Jacob Simmons finished in 11th place in the university division in 3:32.14.
USD's Ethan Fenchel was 13th in the men's hammer throw with a toss of 192-1.
The Dordt men's 4x200 relay team finished in 15th place in 1:29.20 and Northwestern was 16th in 1:29.38.
USD's Lara Boman was 18th in the women's hammer throw with a toss of 175-2.