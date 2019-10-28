SIOUX CITY -- Forever loyal to the city that helped bring him back into baseball in 1993, Ed Nottle paid us a visit last week so we could help the Sioux City Explorers’ original field manager celebrate his 80th birthday.
So happy Ed keeps adding candles to his cake and also quite pleased he has kept passing this way almost every single year since he guided the X’s for a 10th and final season in 2007.
How fitting, too, that his latest homecoming coincided with the start of baseball’s Fall Classic, the World Series. And once again we were able to spend time with Joe Angelo, John Murphy and Tommy Williams, three of Ed’s friends from the Boston suburb of Brockton. That’s where our old skipper had a league championship team after serving his original eight-year stint at Lewis and Clark Park.
Moving on to that World Series, though, I’m thinking the upstart Washington Nationals, a wild card team that surprisingly grabbed the first two games in Houston, have simply stirred up a hornet’s nest, losing 4-1, 8-1 and 7-1 to fall behind baseball’s winningest team (Houston finished the regular season 107-55) by a 3-2 margin.
You certainly have to like the “Stro’s” chances in Game 6 Tuesday with 2019 MLB win leader Justin Verlander (21-6) on the mound. Verlander’s 2.58 earned run average ranked fourth in the bigs this year and no one allowed fewer hits per nine innings than his 5.53 ratio.
It saddens me to think how more and more people no longer pay much attention to any of this.
TOUGH SLEDDING
For the sake of the Iowa State University football faithful, I hope the Cyclones can hang on to head coach Matt Campbell for many more seasons to come. It is downright remarkable what the Canton, Ohio native has accomplished over his three-plus season in Ames and it has to be obvious to athletic directors in the market for an up-and-comer that he’s certainly on the short list.
That said, last Saturday’s disappointing 34-27 homecoming loss to Oklahoma State was a major blow for ISU, which is now 5-3 with Oklahoma (7-1, 3-2 Big 12), Kansas State (5-2, 2-2) and Texas (5-3, 3-2) among its four remaining assignments.
With two more hard-luck defeats to Iowa (18-17) and Baylor (23-21), this very formidable Iowa State team could wind up clinging to bowl eligibility status with a 6-6 record, thanks considerably to a 29-26 triple-overtime escape from Northern Iowa.
Meantime, Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy, the true sophomore from Gilbert, Ariz., is sitting third in the nation in passing with 2,567 yards, trailing only Anthony Gordon of Washington State (3,387) and Joe Burrow from top-ranked LSU (2,805).
STRONG BACKGROUND
Iowa State’s Campbell, who’ll turn 40 on Nov. 29, could scarcely boast a stronger football heritage after being born in Canton, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and growing up in nearby Massillon, a city dripping with football tradition.
On top of that, Campbell starred four seasons as a defensive tackle at Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio, 13 miles northeast of Canton and the home to the strongest program ever in the NCAA Division III ranks.
Even though there are currently 245 football schools in Division III, Mount Union has played in no less than 21 of the last 26 Division III national championship games, winning 13 titles to go with eight runner-up finishes. In this 26-year span, the Purple Raiders have gone an extraordinary 356-16, posting 12 perfect seasons, 12 more campaigns with only one loss and nothing worse than one 12-2 mark and another of 10-2.
Crazy thing is, all of that success hasn’t put this program anywhere close to the top of D-I for attendance. Last fall, they were about 400 shy of the average necessary to crack the top 25.
HAWKEYE HOOPLA
I’m kind of scratching my head a bit over the latest Associated Press college football poll, which promoted Iowa just one rung to No. 19 after the Hawkeyes dealt Northwestern its first shutout loss at home since 1999.
True enough, Iowa isn’t lighting it up on offense, but the 10.1 points a game the defense has allowed ranks third nationally (behind Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State) and puts Phil Parker’s platoon on track for an all-time low during the 21-year Kirk Ferentz era. And this is still a relatively young group that includes several players who had very little starting experience prior to this season.
Offensively, the Hawks’ 24.4 points a game have them tied for a lowly 95th out of 130 FBS teams and, in fairness, I should acknowledge that Northwestern is dead last on this chart at 10.7 points per contest.
ODDS ‘N ENDS
After undergoing hip surgery in May, it seemed rather likely that senior point guard Jordan Bohannon of Iowa would redshirt this winter and try to finish up his college career next season. After suiting up for media day earlier this month, however, it’s looking like Bohannon may just be able to get back on the floor in time for a season opener a week from Friday (Nov. 8) against SIU Edwardsville….
I’ll back my longtime colleague Barry Poe on his wariness of former backup catcher David Ross as the Chicago Cubs’ new manager. Lots of things to be concerned about there, most of all the lack of managing experience (none at all). Barry and I aren’t on the same page, though, when it comes to Joe Madden, who I believe over-managed a very talented team, failing to get out of their way with his incessant lineup changes….
Speaking of potentially bad choices, I’m truly wondering now why the Chicago Bears burned the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL draft to claim quarterback Mitch Trubisky. How does a one-year starter from a basketball school (North Carolina) that went 8-5 in that lone season translate to a No. 2 pick? The Bears haven’t had a truly special QB since 1949, when Johnny Lujack, Sid Luckman and George Blanda gave them three great ones.