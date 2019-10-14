SIOUX CITY -- After watching decades of football in press boxes hither and yon, I’m learning new horizons as I transition to a spectator role.
This was never more apparent than Saturday night, when I bundled up to watch a battle of Big Ten heavyweights at glorious Kinnick Stadium, which grows more and more remarkable as time goes by.
There are things you simply don’t notice when you’re busy in the crow’s nest, typing notes and getting a head start on a story that will need to be transmitted sometime before a newspaper deadline has passed.
From the climate-controlled press box -- where any cheering or extraneous chit-chat will get you a strong reprimand at best and an embarrassing expulsion at worst -- the crowd noise and excitement are barely audible.
There were plenty of tasks that may have previously distracted me from observing a variety of things that seemed much more significant. And their significance only seemed to grow as I slowly began to realize that four layers of heavy garments probably weren’t going to be enough to fully combat an unusually chilly October evening.
Let’s start with a couple of thumbs-down observations:
First, I couldn’t help noticing that 10th-ranked Penn State, the visitor, elected to remain in the lockerroom while our national anthem was performed by the Iowa Marching Band. Shouldn’t the Nittany Lions be making a more concerted effort to advance their image so soon after the terrible disgrace that befell their program not so long ago?
Worse yet was the way Coach James Franklin’s team behaved when it came time for Iowa’s wonderful new tradition, waving between the first and second quarters to the brave youngsters next door in the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. If more than three or four Penn State players turned to wave like every visiting team had previously done, I couldn’t see them through all the others who were huddled between periods, backs to those gallant kids.
This isn’t some partisan rebuke, mind you, because there was also a bothersome pattern both created and promoted by Iowa, which now has so many colorful and impressive electronics on which to flash everything from game information to advertising to cheerleading. So, as I grew more and more annoyed with how many fans rarely sat down, forcing me to stand in order to watch the action, I finally realized that message streamers between the end zone decks were imploring the crowd to “GET ON YOUR FEET!”
I was immediately reminded of the announcement I’ve so often heard at the Drake Relays before each and every session. That’s when my friend, Mike Jay, voice of the Relays, reminds the crowd of an excellent Drake tradition: “Everybody sits and everybody sees.” Maybe this isn’t a track meet -- and, Lord knows, this game definitely wasn’t -- but wouldn’t that message be more effective in unnerving an opponent if it simply urged the fans to make lots and lots of noise?
Hawkeye fans are certainly passionate, which is also something you don’t fully grasp from that office-like vantage point I’d had for so long. If only their team could go undefeated year after year, that passion would remain on the positive side. Once again, though, this team has hit a couple of potholes that weren’t easily avoided.
Let’s face it, Michigan and Penn State, who stymied the Iowa offense while saddling the team with back-to-back losses, are two of the finest college squads in America. Both games were quite close, nonetheless, and a road game Nov. 9 at Wisconsin is the only comparable challenge among the six remaining assignments on the schedule. Indeed, the Badgers climbed to No. 5 in this week’s AP poll after becoming the first college team since 1967 to shut out four of their first six opponents.
Iowa tumbled out of the Top 25, but this is still another quality team for Kirk Ferentz, the fifth winningest coach in Big Ten history (156-103) behind only four hall of famers -- Woody Hayes (202 wins), Amos Alonzo Stagg (199), Bo Schembechler (194) and Joe Paterno (162).
Anyone in that crowd Saturday grumbling about Ferentz -- and there were many, sad to say -- has done a great disservice to a coach that has helped perpetuate the remarkable turnaround in Iowa football fortunes that began with Hayden Fry. Did you know Iowa is the only Division I program in the country with only two different head coaches since 1979? Quite a testament, to be sure.
Moving forward, the offense will improve with a strong leader in Nate Stanley and some excellent weapons like wide receivers Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette as well as running backs Toren Young, Mekhi Sargent and true freshman Tyler Goodson, last year’s Georgia High School player of the year.
The offensive line, long the staple of Iowa teams under Ferentz, has some headway to make, but they’ll most likely make it. Hopefully, fifth-year seniors Landan and Levi Paulsen, the former Woodbury Central stars, will have an impact on all of that. Meantime, hats off to Landan and Levi for being two of 10 players on this roster who’ve already earned their undergraduate degrees.
I’m certainly impressed with the Iowa defense, which was more inexperienced at season’s outset than most people probably realized. The major turnover in the linebacker corps and a string of injuries in the secondary have complicated their mission, but they’ve been superb, reaching the halfway point in the season ranked fifth nationally with a per game average of 260.8 yards allowed. Curiously, four of the top five (Wisconsin, Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State are first through fourth) are teams from the Big Ten, which actually has a whopping eight of the top 23.
Most of both Hawkeye platoons could return next fall, joining what looks to be one of the program’s strongest recruiting classes ever. However, Stanley will be a tough act to follow at quarterback and I’d be shocked if junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, a pre-season All-American by six publications, didn’t bypass his senior year and start hauling in big bucks in the NFL.