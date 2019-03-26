ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Waldorf logged a non-conference baseball sweep of Northwestern winning games by scores of 13-11 and 6-3 in non-conference action Tuesday.
Waldorf got two home runs and five RBI from Brett Stenslund in the opener and a two-run shot off the bat of Matt Garcia in the nightcap.
The Raiders were down 13-7 going into the seventh inning but scored four times before Waldorf recorded an out to pull within two runs. Colton Harrold had the big hit with a three-run homer but the Warriors' Heath Chapman came in in relief and retired all three batters he faced to end the first game.
Drew Schutt also had a three-run home run and a run-scoring double in the first game for the Raiders (9-15). Schutt added a solo homer in the second game while Austin Zylstra drove in two.
HAMLINE 7-10, BUENA VISTA 5-11: Tyler Tennyson hit a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to help the Beavers win the second game of a non-conference baseball doubleheader played in Storm Lake Tuesday.
Buena Vista, playing in its home opening date, dropped the first game of the set despite outhitting the Pipers 15-8. Coleman Roberts and Joe Rock each had three hits in the the first game for the Beavers while Cullen Buck had two hits and drove in a pair for Hamline.
In the second game, the lead changed hands six times with the Beavers rallying from a 10-8 deficit in the ninth inning to get the win. Rock had a two-run double from Rock earlier in the inning to score Nick Henrichs and Peyton Renning to tie to the score at 10-10. Porter Sartor also had a three-run home run in the fourth inning to give BVU a 5-4 lead.
The Beavers are now 8-10 and will host Loras in a three-game America Rivers Conference series starting Friday evening.