High school sports still happening, spectators to be limited

DES MOINES -- On Monday night, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued new public health proclamations because of the COVID-19 pandemic and while high school and college athletics are still allowed to continue, spectators will be limited.

The rules pertaining to high school and college athletics are listed under 'Gatherings,' which is section six of the Governors proclamation.

In Section D of the section, it lists "sporting, recreational, and other extracurricular gatherings sponsored by a high school, including practices, games, competitions and performances are not prohibited by this section, provided that all participants in the gathering comply with the following requirements:"

Section D is then divided into two orders, the first one is 'Spectators limited' which states "spectators are limited to no more than two spectators for each student athlete, performer, or competitor participating in the gathering." Spectators may also only be present during the time that student or the student's team is participating in the game or competition. Plus there has to be at least six feet of physical distance between each group of spectators.