HOLIDAY CLASSIC: Morningside beats Valley City State, Mayville State beats Briar Cliff in final minute

SIOUX CITY — Valley City State kept the first quarter close and the Vikings were within three points but Morningside started to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring Valley City by eight points to go into halftime with a double-digit led.
Then the Mustangs put the game away in the third quarter, scoring 31 points as seventh-ranked Morningside handled Valley City State 86-55 on Saturday at the Country Inn and Suites Classic at Briar Cliff.
Morningside shot only 34.1 percent (15-of-44) in the first half and while the Mustangs slightly improved to 41.5 percent (17-of-41) in the second half, they held Valley City State to 29.2 percent (7-of-32) shooting in the second half after the Vikings shot 56.5 percent (13-of-23) in the first half.
Morningside also had only 10 turnovers in the game compared to 21 assists. The Mustangs forced 32 Valley City State turnovers and the Vikings had only 13 assists. Morningside hit 13 3-pointers in the game and Valley City State only hit four.
Sydney Hupp and Sophia Peppers each scored 16 points for Morningside. Hupp hit three 3-pointers and had six rebounds and Peppers had six rebounds and four steals. Jordyn Moser hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and four assists. Sierra Mitchell had 12 points, four assists and three steals. Taylor Rodenburgh added three steals.
MAYVILLE STATE WOMEN 70, BRIAR CLIFF 62: Mayville State went on a 13-0 run in the second half to get a road win at the Holiday Classic on Saturday.
The Briar Cliff women led 43-33 with 6 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the third quarter, and Mayville State closed the stanza out with a 9-0 run.
MSU's Cyan Hale made a basket with 8:29 to go that gave the Comets the lead, but the Chargers weren't willing to let the game get settled there.
The Chargers went on their own little 9-0 run, and that had two made free throws from Konnor Sudmann, five points from Alyssa Carley and a made two-point basket by freshman Payton Slaughter.
Claire Blascziek gave the Comets the go-ahead basket with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left.
Both teams made 18 shots, but the Comets were better from 3-point range. The Comets were 10-for-24, but the Chargers were 4 of 20.
Sudmann led the Chargers with 22 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the floor and she made all nine of her free throw attempts.
Madelyn Deitchler scored 13 points.
Blascziek led MSU with 18 points.