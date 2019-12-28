HOLIDAY CLASSIC: Morningside beats Valley City State, Mayville State beats Briar Cliff in final minute

SIOUX CITY — Valley City State kept the first quarter close and the Vikings were within three points but Morningside started to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring Valley City by eight points to go into halftime with a double-digit led.

Then the Mustangs put the game away in the third quarter, scoring 31 points as seventh-ranked Morningside handled Valley City State 86-55 on Saturday at the Country Inn and Suites Classic at Briar Cliff.

Morningside shot only 34.1 percent (15-of-44) in the first half and while the Mustangs slightly improved to 41.5 percent (17-of-41) in the second half, they held Valley City State to 29.2 percent (7-of-32) shooting in the second half after the Vikings shot 56.5 percent (13-of-23) in the first half.

Morningside also had only 10 turnovers in the game compared to 21 assists. The Mustangs forced 32 Valley City State turnovers and the Vikings had only 13 assists. Morningside hit 13 3-pointers in the game and Valley City State only hit four.