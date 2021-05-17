Hope International shuts down Morningside softball in national tournament opener

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Morningside College softball team lost its national softball tournament opener Monday in a 1-0 loss to Hope International.

The Mustangs were held to one hit and they had just two baserunners throughout the game.

Mustangs catcher Ashton Whited had the lone hit of the ball game. That happened during the third inning with one out, as Whited had a single near third base.

Hope International pitcher Allie Puente got out of the inning by getting Vanessa Bohuslavsky in a pop out, then she struck out Ellie Cropley to end the inning.

Before Whited got her infield single, Puente struck out each of the first seven Mustangs hitters.

Bohuslavsky was the other Mustangs' baserunner, and that came in the sixth inning.

Bohuslavsky fell behind in an 0-2 count, but Puente hit the Mustangs right fielder on the fifth pitch of that at-bat. That came with no outs.

Cropley advanced Bohuslavsky to second base on a sacrifice bunt. Puente then got Carson Cameron to pop out in the infield, then Bre Tjebben lined out to centerfield.