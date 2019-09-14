VERMILLION, S.D. -- On a day in which both quarterbacks put on a show, Houston Baptist had the last laugh.
The upstart Huskies – playing just their sixth season of collegiate football – stunned South Dakota 53-52 Saturday at the DakotaDome, scoring a two-point conversion with 1:42 remaining and then coming up with an interception to seal the deal.
Austin Simmons set USD single-game records for passing yards (537) and completions (48), but it was all for naught because the Coyotes could not stop Houston Baptist quarterback Bailey Zappe.
Zappe threw for 513 yards and five touchdowns and the Huskies shredded South Dakota’s defense to the tune of 642 total yards.
“This is a really disappointing loss, I’m not sure that I’ve had any that are much harder to take,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “Give Houston Baptist a lot of credit, they’re a good offensive football team. They’ve got a very good quarterback and their skill players are very talented.
“And, unfortunately that doesn’t match very well with where we’re at defensively right now. We were down to our third deep at cornerbacks and that showed up a little during the course of the game. That’s not an excuse, it’s just a fact. We need some guys to step up at critical times and that wasn’t something we were very good at today and that’s our fault as coaches.”
Houston Baptist (2-1) ended a 19-game losing streak to FCS opponents dating back to the 2017 season. The Huskies had a near-miss against UTEP in their season opener, falling 36-34.
The visitors’ offense especially came to life in the second half. The Huskies had 182 yards in the first half, trailing 24-17 at intermission, but were virtually unstoppable in the final two quarters, erupting for 460 yards and 36 points in the final two stanzas.
“They went out and executed what their game-plan was, that’s what it came down to,” South Dakota linebacker Jack Cochrane said. “They did a good job getting the ball to their athletes for plays in space. When they had the one-on-one chances they made guys miss and got yards.”
HBU, a member of the Southland Conference, got a 30-yard kickoff return from Gamar Girdy Brito after USD had gone ahead 52-45 on a 23-yard touchdown run by Kai Henry with 3:03 left in the game.
It took the Huskies just five plays and 1:38 to answer, Dreshawn Minnieweather scoring on a 1-yard run to pull his team within a point. HBU took time out and decided to go for two instead of a tie, then resorted to a little trickery to pull it off.
Wide receiver Ben Ratzlaff took a pitch on a reverse and calmly pulled up and passed to Minnieweather for the two-point conversion.
The Coyotes still had 1:09 left when they took over at their own 27 and Simmons quickly zipped a 13-yard pass to Caleb Vander Esch to the 40-yard line. However, Simmons was sacked from the blind side on the next play for a loss of 10 yards and USD was forced to take its final time out.
On the next play, Houston Baptist’s Tra Fluellen stepped in front of a pass near the sidelines, ending any chances for USD, which slipped to 0-3 on the season.
It was an otherwise magnificent day for Simmons, who was 48 of 65 for 537 yards, breaking the single-game mark of 520 set by All-American Chris Streveler in a 2017 playoff game against Sam Houston State.
Simmons threw a pair of touchdown passes to Connor Hermann and one each to Vander Esch and Dakarai Allen. Randy Baker had 11 catches for 102 yards, Vander Esch also went over 100 yards and Henry rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns.
“We moved the ball alright, we were going fast and they were going fast and there weren’t too many mess-ups on our side of the ball,” Simmons said. “All that really matters at the end of the day is the scoreboard and we’re 0-3 right now.”
South Dakota had no trouble moving the ball, generating 596 total yards. But despite holding a 10-0 lead after one quarter, it coughed up the football inside the red zone and missed a 33-yard field goal.
“We left a lot of points out there,” Nielson said. “A game like that you better score on every possession you have an opportunity to score.”
The main concern, though, is how easy the Huskies sliced through the defense.
“We’re not playing very well on the perimeter right now,” Nielson said. “We were playing a couple guys there you don’t plan on getting that many reps and that’s a very difficult position to play in today’s college football, particularly against an offense that does the things they do.
“Their quarterback triggered the ball. We’ll probably look back and say we could have done this and done that but that’s all armchair quarterbacking at this point.”
Houston Baptist scored points on all but one possession in the second half.
The Coyotes close out the non-conference portion of their schedule Saturday at Northern Colorado.