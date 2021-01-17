Husker hoops extends pandemic pause as Hoiberg, players test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. — After 12 members of the Nebraska men’s basketball team — including coach Fred Hoiberg — recently tested positive for COVID-19, the program on Sunday extended its pause of basketball activities at least another week.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Hoiberg said he immediately started self-isolating after he tested positive on Friday. He is experiencing symptoms related to the virus, but his condition has improved in the last 24 hours. Hoiberg has a pacemaker because of a heart condition that led to open-heart surgery in the mid-2000s.

"Our program has been hit hard over the last ten days and we are all trying to manage and get through it," Hoiberg said. "We are very fortunate to have a great medical team around us that is here to ensure the collective health and safety of our program. We have taken a pause from all basketball-related activities and will return only when it's absolutely safe to do so."

The Huskers have 12 members — including seven players — in their Tier 1 personnel who have currently tested positive for COVID and are in isolation or quarantine because of guideline laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tier 1 personnel include coaches, trainers and other members who are closely affiliated with the team.