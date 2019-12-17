2020 Husker recruiting board: Everything you need to know about Nebraska's National Signing Day

* Inside linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements (Diablo Valley College, California).

How much room does Nebraska have this year?

The Huskers can take up to 26 total players, but that number is really 25 between December and February signees and any scholarship transfer players added between now and next fall.

That's because the 26 total includes Rutgers transfer tight end Travis Vokolek counts toward that number.

This can be confusing, but it’s important: No matter how much attrition NU has from existing players in the coming months, whether it’s zero players or 15, the 26-player max does not change. It’s not about how much room Nebraska has on the roster. It’s about how many players the school is allowed to take in this particular recruiting class, which also encompasses transfers.

So, the Huskers have 20 verbal commitments plus Vokolek for a current total of 21 and they could add several more. The maximum total number of signatures they can take over the next nine months is 26. By the time the week ends, space is going to be getting pretty tight.

What about all those juco defensive players?