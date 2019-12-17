2020 Husker recruiting board: Everything you need to know about Nebraska's National Signing Day

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska football program has been on a dead sprint toward Wednesday’s early National Signing Day.
On Nov. 26, the Huskers had 13 verbal commitments in their 2020 class and a whole lot of ground to cover to arrive at the beginning of the early signing period feeling good.
Nineteen days later, Nebraska has added seven players — six defenders and junior college wide receiver Omar Manning — to a class that now ranks in the top 20 nationally according to both major recruiting sites and could include several more additions in the coming days.
Even still, Wednesday is shaping up to be a wild day for Nebraska, including several key players making their decisions public. Below, we’ll cover some ground about the key recruits still in play, who’s signing when, who’s enrolling early, how much room the Huskers have and more.
Is everybody going to sign early?
Almost. The Journal Star reported late last week that four-star wide receiver Zavier Betts (Bellevue West) is planning on signing in the spring as he continues to make progress toward qualifying academically.
The only other player who will not sign early is junior college outside linebacker Junior Aho (New Mexico Military Institute). NMMI coach Joe Fortchner told the Journal Star on Tuesday that Aho isn't expected to sign and isn't sure about his status going forward.
Remember that the juco signing period runs through mid-January, so Wednesday isn't the drop-dead date for juco transfers, but it would be a curious absence considering the number of juco players and defensive players added to the class in recent days and weeks.
Why do some players sign late?
Well, players can decide to sign late if they still aren’t sure where they’re going to attend college. From the team’s perspective, once a player signs a National Letter of Intent, he counts against the team’s roster maximum (85) for the fall and annual “initial counter” maximum (25 pending count-backs). So teams want to be as sure as possible that a player is going to qualify before he signs.
How many early enrollees does Nebraska have?
Of 20 known verbal pledges heading into Wednesday, at least six are planning to be on campus in January. They are:
* Quarterback Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals, Alabama).
You have free articles remaining.
* Offensive tackle Turner Corcoran (Lawrence, Kansas).
* Outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa).
* Defensive back Tamon Lynum (Orlando, Florida).
* Defensive back Henry Gray (Miami).
* Inside linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements (Diablo Valley College, California).
How much room does Nebraska have this year?
The Huskers can take up to 26 total players, but that number is really 25 between December and February signees and any scholarship transfer players added between now and next fall.
That's because the 26 total includes Rutgers transfer tight end Travis Vokolek counts toward that number.
This can be confusing, but it’s important: No matter how much attrition NU has from existing players in the coming months, whether it’s zero players or 15, the 26-player max does not change. It’s not about how much room Nebraska has on the roster. It’s about how many players the school is allowed to take in this particular recruiting class, which also encompasses transfers.
So, the Huskers have 20 verbal commitments plus Vokolek for a current total of 21 and they could add several more. The maximum total number of signatures they can take over the next nine months is 26. By the time the week ends, space is going to be getting pretty tight.
What about all those juco defensive players?
Yeah, there are a few still on the radar screen, primarily defensive linemen Julius Coates (East Mississippi C.C.) and Pheldarius Payne (Lackawanna College) after Jordon Riley (Garden City C.C.) committed on Tuesday morning.
As outlined above, space is getting tight. Payne decommitted from North Carolina State on Monday and is set to announce a new college on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Coates looked like a good bet after his official visit earlier this month, and that perhaps hasn’t changed, but he’s been very quiet in recent days. He decommitted from Colorado and it’s unclear if he has a committable offer to either Oregon or NU.
One other factor to keep in mind: Unlike the high school signing period, which lasts 72 hours (Wednesday through Friday), the juco signing period is open through mid-January. So if a player doesn’t sign right away, that doesn’t mean he can’t or won’t over the coming weeks.