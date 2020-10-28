Huskers-Badgers canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Wisconsin

The Wisconsin State Journal on Tuesday reported that the Big Ten “is working on further clarifications to address situations when rates are in those ranges, giving school presidents and chancellors and athletic directors the latitude to consult with medical and public health officials to determine whether a game should be canceled.”

The Big Ten has said previously a cancellation will be recorded as a no-contest, regardless of whether a program is in the red-red zone or not.

Last week, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he did have concerns about the conference trying to fit nine games into a nine-week window.

“I think there’s concern,” he said. “I think if you want to play and you find ways to play, I think you’ll find ways to play. If you find ways and reasons to not play, I think you can accomplish that goal, too.”

This is the second time in three years that Nebraska has had a game canceled. Frost’s debut in 2018 against Akron was scuttled by lightning. That year, at least, the Huskers had a bye week later that they were able to fill in with FCS Bethune-Cookman.