Huskers baseball coach Will Bolt to make appearance next week in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Will Bolt is coming to the Siouxland.

The University of Nebraska athletics department announced Tuesday which coaches will stop in select cities on the Big Red Blitz. South Sioux City is among the cities on the blitz, and it is in Group 10.

The event will be at Covington Links Golf Course at noon Wednesday, June 16, then they'll stop at West Point High School at 3 p.m.

Bolt, the Huskers' baseball coach, will be among the attendees at the South Sioux stop.

Bolt will be joined by football assistant coach Barrett Ruud and associate women's basketball coach Chuck Love.

Derek Engelbart, Nebraska's assistant general manager of athletic partners, will emcee the event.

Bolt headlines the event, and his baseball team just came off an appearance at the NCAA tournament.

