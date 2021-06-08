Huskers baseball coach Will Bolt to make appearance next week in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Will Bolt is coming to the Siouxland.
The University of Nebraska athletics department announced Tuesday which coaches will stop in select cities on the Big Red Blitz. South Sioux City is among the cities on the blitz, and it is in Group 10.
The event will be at Covington Links Golf Course at noon Wednesday, June 16, then they'll stop at West Point High School at 3 p.m.
Bolt, the Huskers' baseball coach, will be among the attendees at the South Sioux stop.
Bolt will be joined by football assistant coach Barrett Ruud and associate women's basketball coach Chuck Love.
Derek Engelbart, Nebraska's assistant general manager of athletic partners, will emcee the event.
Bolt headlines the event, and his baseball team just came off an appearance at the NCAA tournament.
Kevin Kopps threw 90 pitches in his third relief appearance of the weekend — and 185 overall in the regional — and pinch-hitter Charlie Welch smashed a titanic three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as the No. 1-ranked Hogs downed Nebraska 6-2 in the Fayetteville Regional final.
Nebraska, which forced Monday's winner-take-all game with a 5-3 upset Sunday night, took a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning, and the Baum Stadium crowd, rowdy all weekend, was abuzz with the nervous energy that often sinks the favorite when the pressure is on.
But solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings, Arkansas' 100th and 101st of the season, tied the game.
Year 2 for Will Bolt ended with a 34-14 record, a Big Ten championship and a team meeting in shallow right field after NU came perhaps within inches of pushing the No. 1 overall national seed to the bottom of the ninth or beyond.
Nebraska announced 10 groups that are covering 20 locations for the event, which is meant to get Husker coaches and administrators in front of fans person-to-person again for the first time since before the pandemic.
Athletic director Bill Moos is headed all the way out to Scottsbluff and Alliance, while football coach Scott Frost will be in North Platte and Kearney.
Capacity for each event, according to a Nebraska news release, is limited and fans are going to be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
