Huskers coach Scott Frost 'tired of looking for silver lining' in loss to Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. — Sometimes a sequence of plays, a quarter or even a full game can stand as a microcosm for where a program stands in the larger scope.
Such was the case Saturday afternoon for Nebraska at Memorial Stadium against Wisconsin, ranked 14th in the College Football Playoff rankings and a Big Ten West foe the Huskers have spent much of their tenure in the conference chasing.
There were many moments over the course of a 37-21 Wisconsin win — the program’s seventh straight over Nebraska dating to December 2012 — that head coach Scott Frost’s team rightfully felt like it was in the game. Perhaps even in control.
When it struck first and went ahead 7-0. When Adrian Martinez rumbled into the end zone for a 14-10 lead in the second quarter. When the Huskers marched down the field early in the third quarter, pushing the ball down to the UW 15-yard line with the look of a team primed to punch in another score and close to within six points of a top-25 program still holding onto conference championship aspirations.
What followed each of those moments, though, were the kind of mistakes teams simply can’t make in this league if they want to win consistently, particularly teams that have key players injured like Nebraska did Saturday in defensive linemen Darrion Daniels and Carlos Davis and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. The kinds of mistakes teams can’t make when they don’t have the talent to overwhelm opponents.
You have free articles remaining.
The kinds of mistakes that have become all too familiar for Nebraska this season, particularly during a current four-game losing streak that has dropped the Huskers to 4-6 overall, 2-5 in Big Ten play, and the brink of postseason elimination with two games to go and two wins required for bowl eligibility.
“I’m tired of looking for silver linings,” Frost — who received a contract extension Saturday — said. “This team has to decide it’s going to do whatever it takes to change it, and we had opportunities today.”
After NU took the early lead, capitalizing on a fumble by UW star running back Jonathan Taylor, its kickoff team faltered. A lazy, short kickoff set up Badger wide receiver Aron Cruickshank with all kinds of options, and he ripped through the middle of the Husker coverage unit before bending toward the right sideline on an 89-yard scoring return.
“When you go up seven and you have all the momentum and you kick a high ball to (the 11-yard line) and give up a kick return, you just flushed away a chance to be in control of the game,” Frost said.
After NU drove down the field promptly to start the third quarter — its defense forced a three-and-out to begin the frame as a buzz crept back into the stadium — the quarterback faltered. Martinez, who fought valiantly — “Adrian played like the Adrian we know,” Frost said — made one of his only critical errors of the game, failing to throw the ball away or escape the grasp of senior UW outside linebacker Zach Baun and taking a 20-yard sack, resulting in a second-and-30.
“I wanted to throw the ball away,” said Martinez, who completed 13-of-23 for 220 yards, had an interception, rushed for 89 net yards and accounted for two touchdowns. “That is what I was aiming to do and I just have to be better. Whether that would be throwing the ball away early or finding a way to make it happen. It is inexcusable.”