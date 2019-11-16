Huskers coach Scott Frost 'tired of looking for silver lining' in loss to Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The kinds of mistakes that have become all too familiar for Nebraska this season, particularly during a current four-game losing streak that has dropped the Huskers to 4-6 overall, 2-5 in Big Ten play, and the brink of postseason elimination with two games to go and two wins required for bowl eligibility.

“I’m tired of looking for silver linings,” Frost — who received a contract extension Saturday — said. “This team has to decide it’s going to do whatever it takes to change it, and we had opportunities today.”

After NU took the early lead, capitalizing on a fumble by UW star running back Jonathan Taylor, its kickoff team faltered. A lazy, short kickoff set up Badger wide receiver Aron Cruickshank with all kinds of options, and he ripped through the middle of the Husker coverage unit before bending toward the right sideline on an 89-yard scoring return.

“When you go up seven and you have all the momentum and you kick a high ball to (the 11-yard line) and give up a kick return, you just flushed away a chance to be in control of the game,” Frost said.