Huskers' defensive energy 'off the charts' in win over North Dakota State

LINCOLN, Neb. – North Dakota State forward Rocky Kreuser may have been the tallest guy the floor, able to scan an entire court, but he couldn’t find a soul open on Saturday for an inbounds pass early in his team’s 79-57 loss to Nebraska.

So Kreuser lobbed the ball into the backcourt so far no Bison guard could reach it before it rolled out of bounds 94 feet away. Turnover, one of 17 for NDSU.

The Husker defense, so maligned in Fred Hoiberg’s first season, applied maximum heat early – when NU (2-1) built a 19-4 lead - and late, when a ten-point game midway through the second half ballooned quickly into a rout, to close out the Golden Window event with a win. A close loss to Nevada on Thanksgiving, combined with the plucky effort from North Dakota State (0-2) on the offensive boards, kept the Huskers focused and fiery until the offense, overcoming another lousy shooting night from 3-point range, found a groove after lunchtime.

“Our defensive energy was off the charts,” coach Fred Hoiberg said.

“We gotta get stops,” said guard Dalano Banton, whose 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists flirted with a triple-double. “We know if we get stops and rebound that ball, we’re going to run, and there’s going to be a lot of teams that have trouble keeping up with us.”