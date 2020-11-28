Huskers' defensive energy 'off the charts' in win over North Dakota State

LINCOLN, Neb. – North Dakota State forward Rocky Kreuser may have been the tallest guy the floor, able to scan an entire court, but he couldn’t find a soul open on Saturday for an inbounds pass early in his team’s 79-57 loss to Nebraska.
So Kreuser lobbed the ball into the backcourt so far no Bison guard could reach it before it rolled out of bounds 94 feet away. Turnover, one of 17 for NDSU.
The Husker defense, so maligned in Fred Hoiberg’s first season, applied maximum heat early – when NU (2-1) built a 19-4 lead - and late, when a ten-point game midway through the second half ballooned quickly into a rout, to close out the Golden Window event with a win. A close loss to Nevada on Thanksgiving, combined with the plucky effort from North Dakota State (0-2) on the offensive boards, kept the Huskers focused and fiery until the offense, overcoming another lousy shooting night from 3-point range, found a groove after lunchtime.
“Our defensive energy was off the charts,” coach Fred Hoiberg said.
“We gotta get stops,” said guard Dalano Banton, whose 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists flirted with a triple-double. “We know if we get stops and rebound that ball, we’re going to run, and there’s going to be a lot of teams that have trouble keeping up with us.”
Exhibit A: The 16-2 run that started when Trey McGowens, who scored 19, hit a layup with seven minutes, three seconds left in the game. On NDSU’s next two possessions, both McGowens and Teddy Allen got steals and buckets. McGowens’ layup was an alley-oop from Allen, who scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half while grabbing five steals.
The Bison scored just eight points in the final 9:56 of the game as Nebraska started clearing defensive rebounds and kept the Bison out of the lane, packing tightly the way Husker defensive coordinator Doc Sadler wants.
“We really guarded them down the stretch,” Hoiberg said. “The last ten minutes were phenomenal. That’s when we stretched it open and got the lead.”
It left NU plenty of wiggle room, too, to avoid any late-game collapses like the one experienced against Nevada, which caught and passed the Huskers at the wire on Thanksgiving with a 69-66 win. Hoiberg sensed the loss gnawed at his team over two days, and anticipated a good start Saturday.
Nebraska hit a four-minute drought, though, when Mayen headed to the bench. He played just eight first-half minutes because of foul trouble, and the Huskers’ defense began to struggle when North Dakota State’s guards, particularly Jaxon Knotek, started hitting 3-pointers and the Bison pounded the offensive boards. Hoiberg said Nebraska’s defense got “extended” for the only time in the game, which left the lane open for easy NDSU takes to the rim, including a Knotek dunk right in front of Husker center Yvan Ouedraogo. NDSU cut NU’s lead to 43-36 by halftime when Knotek – who led the Bison with 16 points - hit a corner trio at the buzzer.
The reset seemed to help the Huskers’ energy, as they started the second half on a 10-2 run with Allen scoring seven quick points. The lead grew to 16, then shrunk back to ten, before Nebraska’s defense put on the clamps.
Hoiberg praised McGowens – one of the best defenders for two seasons in the ACC – for harassing North Dakota State’s top scorer, Tyree Eady, into a 3 for 10 shooting afternoon and just seven points. McGowens, a junior, led the Huskers in minutes, too, because he stayed out of foul trouble after struggling throughout the Nevada game to avoid using his hands against Wolfpack guards.
“My biggest thing this game was no first half fouls so, the second half, I can play free,” McGowens said. “That’s definitely going to be a big thing going forward so I can play as hard as I want in the second half.”
