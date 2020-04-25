Huskers' Khalil Davis, Carlos Davis taken in NFL Draft

Nebraska football fans may have been getting a little edgy.
After all, they hadn't heard a Husker's name called in the NFL Draft since quarterback Tanner Lee in the sixth round of the 2018 edition.
The wait ended in the sixth round Saturday as former Nebraska defensive tackle Khalil Davis went with the 194th overall pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he'll join former Husker standouts Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David, not to mention six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.
The 6-foot-1, 310-pound Davis, of Blue Springs, Missouri, led Nebraska last season with 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
Before his selection, the Nebraska program had gone 13 rounds between draft picks, having been blanked last season for the first time in 56 years. Davis' selection wasn't necessarily a surprise, as he had been tabbed as a late-round pick in several mock drafts.
Same goes for his twin brother, fellow defensive lineman Carlos Davis, who was selected in the seventh round (232nd overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the twins will be separated after playing together in high school and college.
Not a problem, said their agent, Atlanta-based Melvin Bratton.
"You ever hear of the rap group The Fat Boys?" Bratton told the Journal Star. "First, The Fat Boys break up. Now this. Hey, listen, it's all good. They can hug each other in January."
Khalil Davis goes to a franchise with a general manager in Jason Licht who's familiar to many Nebraskans. The 49-year-old Licht, born in Fremont, lettered as an offensive lineman at Nebraska in 1991, a third-year sophomore toiling behind the likes of Will Shields and Brenden Stai. Seeking more playing time, he transferred to Nebraska Wesleyan and became a defensive tackle.
He's in his seventh year as Tampa Bay's GM. And it could be a memorable one with Brady joining a potent offense that recently added tight end Rob Gronkowski to the fold. As for the Bucs' defense, it returns its starting front seven from a 2019 team that was 7-9 but led the NFL in rushing defense. Suh, a veteran defensive lineman and five-time Pro Bowl selection, re-signed with the team last month, agreeing to a one-year, $8 million deal.
Bratton said Tampa Bay had been eyeing Davis in the pre-draft process.
"I got a call from them a couple weeks ago, and one of the things they wanted to do was put Khalil behind Suh," Bratton said. "They liked Khalil a lot and want him to roll behind Suh and take over from there. They like Khalil as a quick-gap type guy. They want Suh to mentor him, teach him the game, and then turn it over to him.
Lamar Jackson 'living out a dream,' but says preparation for NFL Draft has been taxing grind
"The Buccaneers were men of their word. They told me all that, then drafted him."
Bratton expected Khalil Davis to be selected higher in the draft.
"I didn't think he'd go past the fourth," Bratton said.
Davis indeed was often a bright spot during a 2019 Nebraska season that was generally a disappointment. He then had a strong showing at the NFL Combine in late February in Indianapolis, running the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds -- the sixth-fastest time recorded by a defensive lineman in Indy. According to ESPN, Davis' time was the fastest by a D-lineman weighing more than 300 pounds since at least 2006.
This marked the first year Nebraska has had a defensive lineman drafted since Maliek Collins and Vincent Valentine were picked in 2016. Khalil Davis was the 18th D-lineman taken in this year's edition, and Carlos the 20th.
Reached shortly after Khalil Davis was drafted, Bratton said he was hoping Carlos Davis would hear his name called. So, it all worked out well. Carlos Davis last season recorded six tackles for loss and four sacks, and like his brother had a strong combine. Carlos ran a 4.82-second 40, placing him in a tie for ninth among defensive linemen. The 6-2, 313-pound Carlos also recorded 27 reps in the bench, tying for 10th.
Bratton said as the draft was winding down, he had no fewer than five teams on his phone that wanted Carlos Davis as a priority free agent.
"I told the Steelers, 'I can't promise y'all he's going to be there for you (as a free agent), so you better draft him,'" Bratton said. "I said, 'Pull the trigger.' It's a steal for the Steelers. I told them that Khalil had the better year this year, but that they got a diamond in the rough in Carlos, a steal in the seventh. And here's the thing: Carlos now sees it there for him. Sometimes kids just need that last oomph."
Getting drafted might be that 'oomph' for Carlos, his agent said.
"I just love how competitive those kids are," Bratton continued. "And they're big and athletic. Plus, they're clean. No drugs, no nothing."
