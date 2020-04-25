Huskers' Khalil Davis, Carlos Davis taken in NFL Draft

Khalil Davis goes to a franchise with a general manager in Jason Licht who's familiar to many Nebraskans. The 49-year-old Licht, born in Fremont, lettered as an offensive lineman at Nebraska in 1991, a third-year sophomore toiling behind the likes of Will Shields and Brenden Stai. Seeking more playing time, he transferred to Nebraska Wesleyan and became a defensive tackle.

He's in his seventh year as Tampa Bay's GM. And it could be a memorable one with Brady joining a potent offense that recently added tight end Rob Gronkowski to the fold. As for the Bucs' defense, it returns its starting front seven from a 2019 team that was 7-9 but led the NFL in rushing defense. Suh, a veteran defensive lineman and five-time Pro Bowl selection, re-signed with the team last month, agreeing to a one-year, $8 million deal.

Bratton said Tampa Bay had been eyeing Davis in the pre-draft process.

"I got a call from them a couple weeks ago, and one of the things they wanted to do was put Khalil behind Suh," Bratton said. "They liked Khalil a lot and want him to roll behind Suh and take over from there. They like Khalil as a quick-gap type guy. They want Suh to mentor him, teach him the game, and then turn it over to him.

