Huskers quarterback Luke McCaffrey to transfer away from program

McCaffrey pushed junior Adrian Martinez for the starting job leading up to the 2020 season and then eventually supplanted Martinez, starting two games before handing the reins back to him.

McCaffrey struggled to throw the ball efficiently in 2020, finishing the season with one touchdown against six interceptions on 76 pass attempts. Overall at Nebraska, he completed 64.8% of 88 pass attempts for 608 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

That, of course, was far from the entire story as it pertained to McCaffrey’s production. He's rushed for 364 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 and averaged 6.0 per carry over 11 total games in Lincoln.

“It’s really not fair because if you have a slow guy that misses a pass, everybody just says, ‘Step into your target a little better.’ If you’ve got a really good athlete that misses a pass, they say, ‘Oh, you should be playing safety,’” Frost said on Friday. “I’ve been through that and I’m not doing that to Luke. We recruited him and we believe in him. We not only want to keep him at quarterback, I want to give him a chance and an opportunity to compete for the job.”