Huskers ready for recruiting 'marathon' in June. Here are the key storylines

LINCOLN, Neb. — As a recruiting coordinator, Nebraska assistant Ryan Held has to love it a little. Even if he knows the busiest summer of his life is about to unfold.
The Huskers have two commits in their 2022 recruiting class, ranked 13th in the Big Ten according to two major services. And during the past 14 months, the NCAA’s COVID-19 related recruiting restrictions have robbed the program of its biggest asset: Getting prospects to campus and dispelling the notion Memorial Stadium is surrounded by cornfields.
Those hurdles didn’t stop the Huskers from signing a top 25 class in 2021. And starting in June, Nebraska gets back the unofficial and official visits. The camps, too.
Held and NU’s personnel staff are ready to open the floodgates.
“In June, that’s going to be a marathon now,” Held said. “I told my wife ‘I’ll see you in a month.’ There’s travel, 18-hour days because we have to make up for so much lost time of getting kids on official visits, the camps, traveling to other camps. Which is awesome though, because we’re excited to be able to go out and actually see kids in person and have kids on campus.”
Nebraska will hold nine camps in June, with two Friday Night Lights events June 4 and June 18 — which have been open to fans in previous years — and the Adidas Pipeline camp for offensive and defensive linemen June 19.
Nebraska assistants are also allowed to attend camps at other institutions, and NU typically sends coaches to other Adidas schools in talent-rich areas. The Huskers have a host of options, including multiple schools in south Florida, Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Arizona State and Washington in Seattle.
“Some of the (satellite) camps are on our official visit weekends and the coaches still got to be here with certain recruits who are here,” Held said. “He’s got to massage through that. As much as we can be aggressive and get to places with the personnel we have, we probably need to be as many places as coach (Scott) Frost wants us to go.”
A look at the key recruiting storylines as the summer heats up:
Playing catch up on the commit front: Nebraska has two commits in linebacker Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) and receiver Victor Jones (Orlando, Florida). Only Wisconsin (1) has fewer in the Big Ten.
NU’s low tally informs its national recruiting ranking — 64th (247Sports composite) and 68th (Rivals). That’s a far cry from NU’s ratings on Rivals over the last three years — Nos. 15, 17 and 18 — but in those classes the Huskers averaged 9.7 commits from May-August.
It’s reasonable to expect the Huskers have at least 12 commits by the time the 2021 season kicks off. More than a dozen prospects sat in the bleachers at the spring game, and the June 4 FNL event is already jam-packed with official visitors.
Ohio State is No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 3 nationally, according to 247 and Rivals. Rutgers, with 11 commits, is a surprise team currently in the top 10. The highest-ranked Big Ten West team is Illinois (26th and 28th), and Bret Bielema’s commitment to recruiting his own state has produced four in-state commits thus far.
QB jockeying: It’s possible Nebraska pursues more QBs, but it appears the list of potential commits is at three: MJ Morris, Richard Torres and AJ Bianco.
Morris, from Atlanta, bought plane tickets and attended the spring game. He loved it. He plans to make a decision in May and has visited Georgia Tech, North Carolina State and Florida State. The Seminoles have two QB commits.
“I don’t have a set date yet but I’ll be coming to one soon,” Morris told The World-Herald.
Torres, from San Antonio, has told The World-Herald he hopes to visit this summer. Bianco is from Honolulu and the same high school that produced Marcus Mariota. He's intriguing, and Nebraska could try to get him out for an official visit this summer.
Positions of focus and need: Defensive back will be one priority for the Huskers, as three members of the 2020 class left just months after they arrived. June visitors currently include corner James Monds (June 4; Fort Pierce, Florida) and safety Mumu Bin-Wahad (June 18, Loganville, Georgia). Nebraska will likely add more.
The Huskers can use more edge rushers — Jaren Kanak (Hays, Kansas) fits that bill — and defensive linemen. D-end Nico Davillier (Maumelle, Arkansas) and D-tackle Jalen Marshall (Overland Park, Kansas) have scheduled June 4 visits.
NU is hungry for tight ends and offensive tackles, and will have to move over the summer to get preferred targets.
Developing and mining for the future: Coaches haven’t been able to evaluate players in person since last March, and in some places high school football was either canceled or limited. Rising 2023 and 2024 prospects who might otherwise have played 12 games perhaps got half that, and NU didn’t get to see any of them in person.