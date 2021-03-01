Huskers rout Rutgers in final home game of season

"It's the exact effort and consistency you need to compete in this league, and win in this league," Hoiberg said. "You have to have 40 minutes of consistent basketball, and I just thought we came out of the gate with such a great mentality of sharing the ball.

"From start to finish — understatement of the year — but that was our most complete effort."

Paired with its 78-74 win over Minnesota on Saturday, Nebraska won consecutive Big Ten games for the first tie since March 2019, when NU beat Iowa to end the regular season and then beat Rutgers and Maryland at the Big Ten Tournament.

Rutgers (13-10, 9-10) never led. The Scarlet Knights, who have made and attempted fewer three-pointers than any team in the Big Ten this season, and done so with the worst shooting percentage in the conference, fired up 23 triples against NU's packed-in defense and missed 20 of them.

Derrick Walker missed four of his first five shot attempts, then made his last six to score 14 points. He added six rebounds. Trey McGowens scored 12 points, missed one shot and added three rebounds and five assists. And Thorbjarnarson had seven rebounds and five assists of his own.

Nebraska shot 52% from the floor, held Rutgers to 38% and looked like a team that was ready for the season to keep going.

"I just thought the way we shared the ball shows what we're capable of and what this system is capable of," Hoiberg said. "I'm just really proud of the way we came out and played. And to come out and compete like we are says a lot about these guys."

