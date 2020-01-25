Huskers women's basketball erases late deficit to beat Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Nebraska fought back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to find a way to earn a 72-68 women's basketball win over Wisconsin at the Kohl Center on Saturday afternoon, and Western Christian High School grad Ashtyn Veerbeek hit a big shot in the late run.

Veerbeek hit the game's biggest shot with a three-pointer from the top of the key with 59 seconds left to put Nebraska up 70-68. Veerbeek finished with 11 points and five rebounds in a strong effort.

Sophomore Sam Haiby made the game's biggest defensive play with her fifth steal of the contest in the corner off a Niya Beverley pass with 7.7 seconds, before burying the game's biggest free throws with 5.3 seconds left to seal the win for the Huskers. Haiby, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds, helped Nebraska improve to 15-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten, while erasing the memory of a one-point loss on a three-pointer at the buzzer last season in Madison. The Huskers also completed this season's series sweep of the Badgers.

Sophomore Leigha Brown led the Huskers with a team-high 20 points, including eight in the fourth quarter and a pair of huge three-point plays to help the Huskers rally from 10 points down. Junior Kate Cain added 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds to go along with three blocks, as Nebraska notched its first Big Ten road win of the season.