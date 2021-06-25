'I’m leaving as swiftly as I came': Bill Moos abruptly retires as Nebraska's A.D.

LINCOLN, Neb. — One week, Bill Moos was dishing with Husker fans in Valentine and gushing to the Wall Street Journal about the Nebraska athletic department he ran.
The next week, he’s out as as NU’s athletic director with a retirement date and a couple university press releases as thanks and farewell.
The man who hired Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg announced Friday he will retire June 30 — the end of NU's fiscal year — after three and a half years as A.D. He'll return to his ranch in eastern Washington next week.
“I’m leaving as swiftly as I came,” Moos said Friday in an interview with The World-Herald.
Moos said he’d been mulling over his eventual — not immediate — retirement for months, and wanted to address two portions of his contract with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green. They had conversations over the last month about his buyout clause — which didn’t specify if Moos would owe money if he retired — and whether a prorated portion of his $1.25 million deferred compensation, due to him at the end of his contract in December 2022, would be paid in the event of his retirement.
Moos said he was informed “a week ago or so” he’d retire June 30. He didn’t disclose the financial terms of his departure and NU did not yet have it available.
“Apparently this was the best time — I've got to leave it at that,” said Moos, who has a $1.15 million salary in 2021. He wouldn’t say who told him he’d be retiring.
Pressed repeatedly by The World-Herald, Moos — typically forthcoming with the media — still wouldn’t budge.
Neither would Green. While hurrying out of a University of Nebraska Board of Regents meeting, Green said Moos would address the matter himself.
“Better now than late August,” Moos said later in the interview, referring to the start of NU’s athletic seasons.
It was clear on Friday that Moos, hired in October 2017, believed his main work at NU was complete. He said the athletic department was “strong and stable” and would produce winning teams in short order, particularly in football and men’s basketball. Expectant Husker fans “don’t see it yet,” Moos said, but they will.
He hired 12 head coaches and two senior deputies, whom he called "game changers." One of those deputies, Garrett Klassy, is the interim A.D.
Moos said this past year was one of the hardest in his 40-year career, and he said he was proud of how NU navigated the medical and budget issues that came with the COVID pandemic.
“I could sit around for 18 months and just enjoy the fruits of my labor, but really my business is finished,” Moos said. “I’m proud of it.”
Green said in a press release he respects Moos' decision to retire.
"Under his tenure, Nebraska has gained tremendous talent with outstanding new coaches and senior administrators," Green said. "I particularly appreciate his steady and capable leadership during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He and his team were able to help mitigate those impacts and ensure that Husker Athletics came through this challenging year in good shape. The positive financial position of our Athletic Department is the envy of many across the nation."
NU football coach Scott Frost said in a statement he will miss Bill and his wife, Kendra, and has confidence in Green to conduct a national search for Moos’ replacement.
“I am grateful to Bill for all the work he has done and laying the groundwork for our future in Athletics,” Frost’s statement said in part.
Moos talked to Frost about his retirement, and also conducted an “emotional” Zoom meeting with coaches. Longtime track coach Gary Pepin said he found out of Moos' retirement “seven minutes before” a reporter called him Friday morning for a reaction. Moos’ departure was abrupt enough that an ESPN interview he’d scheduled for Friday was canceled only on Thursday.
He visited Valentine and Chadron during the Big Red Blitz on June 16, and was mentioned in a Wall Street Journal article on NU’s name, image and likeness work for athletes.
Now he's gone.
And so the man with a big smile, loud voice, blunt comments and fondness for football stories became the shortest-tenured Husker A.D. in the last 60 years. He led Nebraska athletics for fewer months than Steve Pederson and Shawn Eichorst, who were both abruptly fired in the middle of football seasons.
There was an “odd feeling” around the athletic department in recent days, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Moos' departure comes less than a month after one of his high-profile hires, baseball coach Will Bolt, won a Big Ten title and then pushed No. 1 Arkansas to the limit in the NCAA tournament. Bolt was the last of the big-ticket hires following Frost (December 2017) and Hoiberg (April 2019), both of whom have struggled since their arrival at NU.
If those two get it going in 2021, Moos — previously the athletic director at Washington State, Oregon and Montana — won’t be around to see it.
Athletic department sources say Moos wasn’t around the office as much as predecessors Eichorst or Tom Osborne. Moos rarely, if ever, went to practices — he said he preferred to stay away — and outside of football, he did not have a reputation for attending many Husker sporting events either. His suite at NU basketball games was not often illuminated. He did not attend the Husker baseball team’s run in Arkansas recently.
“Only in spirit,” Moos said by text. He also sent one of his lieutenants, Klassy, to the season-finale football game at Rutgers.
Moos hired two senior deputy A.D.s — John Johnson and Klassy — to handle internal and external departmental work while Moos handled media interviews and made numerous appearances for fans. The department is full of competent employees who made things run smoothly on a day-to-day basis, one source said. But a $150 million operation with hundreds of employees needed final input from a leader.
Moos said Friday his coaches “got what they needed” and he’d respond to any request he received, such as speaking to a team. Asked about his lack of attendance at sporting events, Moos offered a blunt defense of his approach.
“I’ve got peers in this industry who are on the sideline in football and sitting behind the bench in basketball, and I don’t operate that way,” Moos said. “I’ve been on benches, I’ve been on sidelines, I’ve been in locker rooms and I’ve been to a hell of a lot of practices. I don’t need to do that, just like I don’t need my chancellor in my staff meetings. If (coaches) thought they could be better with the boss sitting behind them, then I’ve got the wrong person coaching.
“Bob Devaney sat in the dugout. Is my time best spent sittin’ in a dugout? I’ve got my coaches in a dugout. I’ll defend my management style ‘til the end.”
Moos’ relative absence was a topic of conversation as early as January 2019 when he had to rebuff rumors of a drinking problem — “it’s never outside the lines,” he said — and his bosses, University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds and Green, had to issue a statement of support.
“In his first 15 months, Bill has done a great job guiding our athletic department. He has our full support, and we look forward to his continued strong leadership,” the statement read.
Moos stayed in the job for 30 more months after that. But he was not the lead fundraiser on Nebraska’s “Go Big” football facility project, a role that went to Bounds — now a professor at the University of South Alabama with a consultant business — and associate athletic director for football Matt Davison. Moos
The 70-year-old Moos was hired in October 2017, a month after Bounds and Green fired Eichorst. Moos left the A.D. job at his alma mater, Washington State, with an $8.5 million budget deficit. Before he went to NU, Moos expected to end his career at WSU, where he had been a college football player.
“Believe me, I have nothing to run away from but wholeheartedly wanted to run to this job,” Moos said upon being hired at Nebraska.