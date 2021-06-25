'I’m leaving as swiftly as I came': Bill Moos abruptly retires as Nebraska's A.D.

Now he's gone.

And so the man with a big smile, loud voice, blunt comments and fondness for football stories became the shortest-tenured Husker A.D. in the last 60 years. He led Nebraska athletics for fewer months than Steve Pederson and Shawn Eichorst, who were both abruptly fired in the middle of football seasons.

There was an “odd feeling” around the athletic department in recent days, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Moos' departure comes less than a month after one of his high-profile hires, baseball coach Will Bolt, won a Big Ten title and then pushed No. 1 Arkansas to the limit in the NCAA tournament. Bolt was the last of the big-ticket hires following Frost (December 2017) and Hoiberg (April 2019), both of whom have struggled since their arrival at NU.

If those two get it going in 2021, Moos — previously the athletic director at Washington State, Oregon and Montana — won’t be around to see it.