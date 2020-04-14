Ian Johnston continues to work on golf game

The parking lot was empty and his friends thought it was closed. Johnston looked over the course from the elevated first tee box, noticing they were the only ones playing.

"It was very surreal not seeing anyone because Brown Deer is a very popular course," Johnston said. "People are out there a lot.

"We had the whole course to ourselves. I've never had that before. It was pretty crazy."

Johnston was on the course another time when he received a text the season was canceled shortly after an email that the rest of the semester was scrapped. He has been in constant contact with coaches and teammates since the separation.

"We check in on each other," Johnston said. "We talk individually with teammates. We just had a Zoom meeting on Wednesday (April 1) for about 30 minutes to check up and stuff.

"We just talked about NCAA and its decision and how we're going to go forward with next year."

The NCAA granted eligibility relief for spring sports athletes, allowing them to reclaim a year of eligibility. Johnston expects to take advantage of that opportunity.