Illinois pulls away from short-handed Nebraska

Out-manned and short-handed, the Nebraska men's basketball team was game once again on the road against a quality opponent.

But once again, the Huskers didn't have enough in the tank to finish things off.

If that sounds like a familiar refrain, it is. The fact that NU was able to push a team now tied for second in the Big Ten without its best player — Cam Mack didn't travel to Champaign (illness) — says something, despite it resulting in the team's 12th straight loss.

Illinois outscored Nebraska 25-13 over the game's final 15 minutes after the Huskers tied the game at 46 early in the second half to win 71-59 Monday night.

The loss dropped Nebraska to 7-20 overall and 2-14 in the Big Ten — the first 20-loss season in the program's 123-year history.

Down to eight available players, and without the man who averages 12 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, Nebraska fell behind by 11 in the first half before rallying late in the period to tie the game at 31.

After Illinois (18-9, 10-6) hit a pair of three-pointers in the last 20 seconds of the half, including a three-quarter-court heave from Trent Frazier at the buzzer, NU hit six of its first seven shots out of the locker room to knot things at 46.