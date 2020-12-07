In a strange Senior Week, Huskers hungry to 'prove everybody wrong'

He calls these seniors "tough guys" because they've "stuck through it" with losing and consistent coaching changes.

"The guys in my class are very seasoned and know how to be able to relate to people," said Bootle, who played for two different head coaches and three different position coaches.

NU coach Scott Frost said he'd pick "tough" and "resilient" as the words to describe these seniors.

More quick notes from the Monday press conference with players and Frost:

» Dedrick Mills said he got injured on the first drive of the Penn State game when he felt a "pop" in his knee. He finished that opening drive but knew he couldn't play any longer without jeopardizing the rest of the team. He missed most of three games with the knee issue.

"I knew they missed me," Mills said. "I missed them, too."

Mills returned in NU's 37-27 win over Purdue. He called his 16-carry, 60-yard performance against the Boilermakers a "warmup game" in which he wanted to figure out how he'd feel running around. Frost said he wasn't sure Mills would play Saturday, but his pregame warmups were good.

Mills will feel much better playing against Minnesota.