Indiana dominates Nebraska women in fourth quarter

The Nebraska-Indiana women’s basketball game was pretty close late in the third quarter on Thursday, and then all of a sudden the game wasn’t close at all.
Indiana started the fourth quarter on a 23-4 run and crushed the Huskers 81-53 in Bloomington, Indiana.
The final quarter of the game for 22nd-ranked Indiana was remarkable.
Nebraska’s deficit was just six points with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. But the Hoosiers dominated from there, with a 16-0 run over two quarters. Nebraska didn’t score for the first 3½ minutes of the fourth quarter. Indiana outscored the Huskers 31-12 in the fourth quarter. That was the most points for a Nebraska opponent this season.
In the fourth quarter Indiana made seven straight field goals to open up a 28-point lead, its largest of the game. Indiana shot 12-for-19 from the field, and 4-for-6 on threes in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska coach Amy Williams felt like the end of third quarter was bad, and then it got worse.
“To end the third quarter, I think it was a six-point ballgame, and we went to our zone defense and we got ourselves sucked in and they drained a three at the buzzer,” said Williams on the Husker Sports Network. “We didn’t have particularly great body language after that. We looked pretty deflated and defeated when they took the lead to nine to end that third quarter, and I thought we carried that negativity and body language into the fourth quarter. That shot kind of opened the floodgates for them and they hit a bunch of threes and open shots.”
Junior guard Ali Patburg led the Hoosiers (22-7 overall, 12-5 Big Ten) with 26 points.
Indiana already had a double-digit lead early in the second quarter, but Nebraska made a run late in the quarter and trailed by just six points at halftime.
But Nebraska didn’t play well enough overall to overcome several scoring droughts in the game, including one of about 3 minutes to start the game, 3 minutes in the second quarter, 5 minutes to start the third quarter and 3½ minutes to start the fourth quarter.
Nebraska shot a season-low 27.9% (17-61) from the field. Nebraska was just 4-for-16 on three-pointers, including just one make in the second half.
“I don’t know exactly what it is, but we’re getting shots and we’re not making them,” Williams said. “You got to get the ball to go into the basket. At times we were trying to feed in the paint and we became a passer inside and we were not really thinking score and not being aggressive going at the basket. It just made it really tough.”
Nebraska sophomore guard Leigha Brown fought to keep the Huskers in the game, scoring 22 points. But Nebraska’s starters combined for just 28 points, including none from starting center Kate Cain in 21 minutes played.
Brown went 7-for-12 from the field and 7-of-10 at the free-throw line, but the rest of the Huskers went just 10-for-49 from the floor for the game.
This was the final regular-season game for the Huskers. Now Nebraska will be off for about one week before beginning play in the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Indianapolis. Nebraska will probably be the No. 10 seed for the tournament.
Nebraska finishes the Big Ten season with a 7-11 record. Nebraska had a great start to the conference season with a 3-1 record, but had a big letdown over the past month, losing seven of its last nine league games.
Last season Nebraska had a 9-9 league record.