Indiana uses 3-point flurry to beat No. 21 Iowa, end skid

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Defense has been the Hawkeyes' biggest flaw all season, and it bit them hard again Thursday night. But Iowa had plenty of other woes in this one — committing 19 turnovers, making only 4 of 14 from 3-point range and not giving Garza much help. The good news is they've finished completed their trips to Indiana and Purdue, both losses. The bad news: They'll return to the Hoosier State next month for the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana: Scoring has been a struggle lately for the Hoosiers, but on Thursday, they found a solution by playing at a faster pace, moving the ball quickly and taking advantage of their athleticism. The next challenge is demonstrating they can keep playing this way, building confidence and stacking wins.

STAT PACK

Iowa: In two trips to the state of Indiana, the Hawkeyes allowed 110 total points in the first halves. ... Guard CJ Fredrick left the game with 5:24 to go in the first half when he appeared to hurt his right leg. He was taken straight to the locker room without putting any weight on the leg. ... Garza had 21 of the Hawkeyes 34 points in the first half; nobody else had more than six. ... Bakari Evelyn finished with nine points. ... Iowa has lost three straight road games.