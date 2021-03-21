Indiana Wesleyan brings the juice to NAIA Fab Four

SIOUX CITY — On the front of its dark gray warm-up shirts, the Indiana Wesleyan University women’s basketball has these words on the front: “Bring the juice.”
It’s safe to say the Wildcats have done that this weekend at the NAIA women’s basketball tournament in Sioux City, and they’re one of the Fab 4 teams who will play on Monday for a spot in the national championship.
The Wildcats have strung together a 25-6 season where five of their six losses have come to teams that have played here in town this weekend.
At the moment, they’re riding a six-game winning streak, and four of those wins have come against ranked teams.
They beat Marian, ranked fifth at the time, in the Crossroads League tournament championship game, then it beat No. 7 Indiana Tech in the NAIA Opening Round game.
Once Indiana Wesleyan arrived in the Siouxland, it beat sixth-seeded Southeastern in the Round of 16.
Then, during Saturday’s quarterfinal, the Wildcats defeated third-seeded Campbellsville 65-53 to get to the Fab Four.
The Wildcats went on a 16-0 run during the fourth quarter that lasted 5 minutes, 4 seconds and that helped the Wildcats hold off the Tigers.
Anne Secrest scored six points during that run while Dayton Groninger — who led IWU with 23 points — scored five in that stretch.
Secrest ended up with 11 while Jordan Reid scored 12 points.
“Anytime you can see something you’ve worked so hard at become productive, I think it gives you a little more confidence, and then you can operate in a little more freedom,” Wildcats coach Ethan Whaley said. “Once you operate in more freedom, I think it becomes infectious.”
Whaley said that he knows his team isn’t the most talented among the final four teams left in the group. He’s OK with that.
As long as the Wildcats are in the top-5 in bringing joy and effort to the floor, that’s what Whaley is looking for.
The “bring the juice” saying isn’t original — the juice is a metaphor for bringing energy and effort to the game each and every game.
The way Indiana Wesleyan defines it, however, is unique.
Whaley's definition of juice is “using your gifts to uplift the people around you.” It looks different, and Whaley wants his team to provide their talents in whatever ways they know best.
Some of the players just come in and try to steal the show, as the Wildcats’ coach put it, and some other players know that their “juice” is to stick behind the scenes and try to put out a “lead-by-example” mentality.
The Wildcats have three core values: Joy, unity and inspiring others with courage.
Whaley doesn’t ask each player to chase a national championship trophy. Of course, the Wildcats are thrilled they’re in the Fab 4 among Westmont, Thomas More and Morningside, but as long as he sees his players chasing to meet those three values, he’s happy with the result.
“We don’t talking about going to the Fab 4 … if you ask the players how much I talk to them about winning a national championship, they’ll say, ‘Never.’ We don’t talk about that. If we focus on that, we trust that the outcome will take care of itself.
“On the floor, each player has their own gifts and they’re using them in the way God has given each one of them,” Whaley said. “We tell them, ‘Don’t try to be somebody else. Be who you are.’ Let your heart be behind your gifts and uplift the people that you’re playing with.”
Indiana Wesleyan was here last year, and it played at the Tyson Events Center at 8 a.m. on March 12. The Wildcats played Dakota Wesleyan and right after that, Southeastern played.
Then, the tournament was shut down.
Indiana Wesleyan went home realizing that it wasn’t good enough on that floor, and Whaley thought the performance wasn’t quite there.
So, he asked the players once they returned home to Indiana, what prevented you from being better?
Their answer? They had fear, worry and insecurity.
“Confidence was not it,” Whaley said. “Our staff prayed about it a lot. The world tells you that you need to chase things that really don’t matter. We’re going to chase that fear, worry and insecurity.”
The Wildcats are back in Sioux City, playing fearless en route to the Fab Four.
