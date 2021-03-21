Indiana Wesleyan brings the juice to NAIA Fab Four

Secrest ended up with 11 while Jordan Reid scored 12 points.

“Anytime you can see something you’ve worked so hard at become productive, I think it gives you a little more confidence, and then you can operate in a little more freedom,” Wildcats coach Ethan Whaley said. “Once you operate in more freedom, I think it becomes infectious.”

Whaley said that he knows his team isn’t the most talented among the final four teams left in the group. He’s OK with that.

As long as the Wildcats are in the top-5 in bringing joy and effort to the floor, that’s what Whaley is looking for.

The “bring the juice” saying isn’t original — the juice is a metaphor for bringing energy and effort to the game each and every game.

The way Indiana Wesleyan defines it, however, is unique.

Whaley's definition of juice is “using your gifts to uplift the people around you.” It looks different, and Whaley wants his team to provide their talents in whatever ways they know best.

Some of the players just come in and try to steal the show, as the Wildcats’ coach put it, and some other players know that their “juice” is to stick behind the scenes and try to put out a “lead-by-example” mentality.