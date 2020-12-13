Injury-depleted UNI men to pause team activities

“I don’t like not going to Wisconsin and not going to Marshall. We agreed to it and signed those contracts. But after talking with my staff, talking with our administration, by the time I got to the middle of the day I knew this was best.”

Following the break this week, Jacobson is hopeful the return of Phyfe and Gauger and potential addition of Mar will give the team 10 available scholarship players -- in addition to walk-ons Drew Daniel and Derek Krogmann -- when conference play begins.

Beyond immediate concern for players' physical health lies the mental health challenges that so many have faced during the current pandemic.

“What you don’t know is individually for our players to what level are they struggling with the pandemic, not seeing their families for a long time and then the things going on with our team,” Jacobson said. “Generally speaking and big picture, the guys are doing well. But my concern when it comes to that part of it is real. We’ve got a number of young guys on this team and when you’re a freshman or even into your second year, you’re still a pretty young guy, and that’s a long time to go without being at home for a little while.

“With the pandemic and COVID in general, you’re spending a lot of time by yourself. One of the key decision points for me was this was a great opportunity given our circumstances with everything else for the guys to go home and get three or four days where they’re just hanging with their family. They haven’t done that in a long time.”

