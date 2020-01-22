Iowa athletic director Gary Barta named to College Football Playoff chair for 2020 season

One year after joining the College Football Playoff Committee, Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta was chosen on Wednesday to chair the committee for the 2020 season.

He will now oversee the group which is responsible for selecting the top four teams in college football and assigning them to semifinal games in addition to ranking top-25 teams during the season.

The committee holds in-person meetings beginning late in the football season and produces a ranking leading up to its final selections held in early December once conference championship games are played.

Barta’s selection as the committee chair and the addition of three new committee members was announced Wednesday by Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff.

“I had a terrific experience my first year on the committee,’’ Barta said in a statement. “I have so much respect for other committee members and for Bill Hancock and the CFP staff. I’m honored to be asked to serve as committee chair and look forward to working with this group again in 2020.’’

In his new role, Barta replaces Oregon athletics director Rob Mullens, the chair of the committee the past two years.

