Iowa athletic director Gary Barta named to College Football Playoff chair for 2020 season

One year after joining the College Football Playoff Committee, Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta was chosen on Wednesday to chair the committee for the 2020 season.
He will now oversee the group which is responsible for selecting the top four teams in college football and assigning them to semifinal games in addition to ranking top-25 teams during the season.
The committee holds in-person meetings beginning late in the football season and produces a ranking leading up to its final selections held in early December once conference championship games are played.
Barta’s selection as the committee chair and the addition of three new committee members was announced Wednesday by Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff.
“I had a terrific experience my first year on the committee,’’ Barta said in a statement. “I have so much respect for other committee members and for Bill Hancock and the CFP staff. I’m honored to be asked to serve as committee chair and look forward to working with this group again in 2020.’’
In his new role, Barta replaces Oregon athletics director Rob Mullens, the chair of the committee the past two years.
The director of athletics at Iowa since 2006 and a former option quarterback on North Dakota State football teams which won NCAA Division II championships in 1983, 1985 and 1986, Barta is viewed as a good fit for his new role by Hancock.
“He was a valuable member of the committee last year and he will be a good leader inside the room and a good spokesperson to let folks know what the committee did and why,’’ Hancock said.
The role of the chair of the committee includes communicating the ins and outs of College Football Playoff rankings to the public as they are released each week during the final weeks of the season.
Barta replaced Ohio State director of athletics Gene Smith on the committee a year ago and his time commitment includes being away from campus for early-week meetings as the season progresses.
He is required under the committee’s rules to recuse himself any time the Hawkeye program is being discussed or voted on by the group.
In addition to his role on the College Football Playoff Committee, Barta is also a member of the NCAA Division I Council and recently served on the NCAA ad-hoc committee on sports wagering.
He is also involved with the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and LEAD1, a group formerly known as Division 1A Athletic Directors Association.
In addition to appointing Barta as the committee chair, Hancock also announced Wednesday the appointment of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman, Colorado athletics director Rick George and former Penn State all-American lineman John Urschel to the committee.