Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says safety is top priority in conference call

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- It’s a question Gary Barta fields on an almost daily basis.
But, the Iowa director of athletics and new chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee doesn’t have an answer.
With college campuses closed from one coast to the other because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Barta said Thursday the safety and health of players, coaches and fans will ultimately determine what the 2020 college football season will look like.
“Everybody who’s involved wants to make it happen, but first and foremost, and I know you hear this but I mean it sincerely, we have to know the participants can be safe and make sure that they’re safe when they’re competing in Kinnick Stadium,’’ Barta said during a video conference.
Barta said Big Ten athletics directors, commissioner Kevin Warren and representatives of the NCAA have been talking on an almost daily basis about the situation which has closed down athletics programs throughout the country for the spring sports season.
The discussions have covered the myriad of sports impacted, but Barta said a big portion of that time has been spent discussing football.
He said a number of possible scenarios have been talked about, but added things remain too fluid at the moment for any definitive decisions to be made.
There have been conversations about how much preseason preparation time is needed and discussions about what the season might actually look like.
Everything from a condensed season including fewer regular-season games to a delayed start to the season that would retain 13 games but delay season openers have been on the table.
“We’re modeling a lot of scenarios,’’ Barta said. “What if we come back on time? What does that look like? How soon would we have to report to camp in order to play the season as scheduled on time? If we had to push it back, how would that work? How deep into the season the season could we go and still have a full season? We’re modeling all of that.’’
And while there are plenty of questions, there are few answers at the moment.
“It’s going to be driven by bringing people back safely,’’ Barta said. “It’s going to be conversations about how long does a team need, how long does a student-athlete need to be safe and prepared to come back and play a football season.’’
Barta has discussed that part of it all with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle and medical personnel.
While some have suggested it could all come together in a month, Barta said he believes there needs to be between six-to-eight weeks of preparation time before players would be physically ready to compete effectively.
“We have to be agile and flexible to adjust to whatever we end up with when it comes time to get back on campus,’’ Barta said.
And ultimately, Barta said it is pointless to bring student-athletes back to any campus before it is safe from a health standpoint for them to be there.
“If we’re all still working at home, if you’re still in your easy chair on August 1, we won’t be having a football season on September 1,’’ Barta said. “I’m being dramatic in explaining that, but there will have to be things that have occurred in our society before we can proceed.’’
While there are number of uncertainties about how things may evolve in regards to college football’s 2020 season, Barta is also dealing with certainties as the leader of an athletics department which employs 250 staff members and operates programs involving 650 student-athletes.
He knows the NCAA has trimmed the amount of revenue it will distribute to schools by two thirds, costing Iowa approximately $3 million, and he anticipates further reductions in television rights revenue and donations.
Barta said he has implemented a hiring and spending freeze, but he does not anticipate any temporary or permanent reductions in staffing through June 30.
Coaches who have earned bonuses as stipulated by terms of their contracts will be paid them but Barta said no bonuses will be awarded on a “presumptive basis’’ for events that did not happen.
Barta does expect a continued drop in revenue for the Iowa athletics department of “several millions of dollars’’ as the self-sustaining organization works toward the July 1 start of a new fiscal year.
He suspects “shared sacrifice’’ budget cuts that include a reduction in employee compensation will be needed during the new fiscal year.
He said he is working with his staff on budget models for the upcoming fiscal year that reflect 10, 15 and 25 percent reductions in revenue.
“We know it’s going to be significant, but I’m not prepared or comfortable yet putting out hard numbers,’’ Barta said. “I anticipate most everybody will be involved in it.’’
He said the only dollar figure that will not be reduced is the 13-to-14 million dollars the athletic department pays the university annually to fund scholarships for its student-athletes.
Barta added completion of the newly-constructed clubhouse at the Finkbine Golf Course and planning for a new wrestling facility, funded by donations, will proceed while all future capital improvement projects have been put on hold for the time being.
