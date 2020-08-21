Iowa athletics announces cuts to four programs at end of school year

The programs being cut are among 24 intercollegiate athletic programs currently being offered by Iowa.

Each has a lengthy history.

The men’s swimming & diving program at Iowa started in 1917 and has had just five coaches in the program’s history.

The first of those coaches, David Armbruster, is credited with the development of the butterfly stroke in the sport.

Five Hawkeyes have earned Olympic medals, the most recent was Artur Wojdat winning bronze in 1988 in the 400-yard freestyle. Iowa has had 30 swimmers and divers earn spots in the Olympics.

The Iowa women’s swimming and diving program is the youngest of the sports being cut, dating to 1974.

During the most recent school year, there were 143 men’s swimming & diving programs at the NCAA Division I level and 200 women’s programs.

Men’s gymnastics is the only one of the four sports being cut where the Hawkeyes have won an NCAA team championship. The program started in 1922, and won the national title in 1969. It is a sport that has seen its numbers dwindle at the collegiate level in recent years, with only 16 programs in existence.