OMAHA — Cole McDonald allowed five hits and struck out nine in eight innings, and bottom seed Iowa knocked off regular-season champion Indiana 4-2 in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.
The Hawkeyes (31-22), swept by Indiana in a three-game series in March and losers of five straight entering the tournament, play Thursday night against the winner of the late game between Nebraska and Minnesota. The Hoosiers (36-20) play the Nebraska-Minnesota loser.
The Hawkeyes broke through against Indiana starter Pauly Milto (8-6) in the seventh. Ben Norman scored on a play at the plate and, after Tanner Wetrich's bases-loaded sacrifice fly, Izaya Fullard hit a two-out RBI single off Connor Manous for a 3-1 lead.
Indiana managed two singles and a walk against McDonald (6-3) before scoring in the sixth when Matt Gorski followed Drew Ashley's triple with a base hit.
Grant Leonard worked the ninth for his school-record 14th save.
Ohio State knocks off No. 2 Michigan
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dillon Dingler broke open a tie game with an RBI single in the eighth inning and Ohio State beat Michigan 2-1 on Wednesday in the Big Ten Tournament.
Three pitchers combined to toss a one-hitter for the Buckeyes (32-24).
Michigan (38-17) took a 1-0 lead into the eighth inning, but freshman Zach Dezenzo scored on Matt Carpenter's grounder to tie it. Dingler gave the Buckeyes the lead, and Andrew Magno pitched two scoreless innings of relief for his 11th save.
Redshirt freshman Seth Lonsway struck out six in 5 1/3 innings for Ohio State, and Will Pfenning (2-3) got the win after retiring five batters.
Karl Kauffmann (8-6) took the loss despite letting up just three hits in eight innings.
Maryland upsets No. 3 Illinois
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Maxwell Costes and Justin Vought each hit two-run homers in the eighth inning and Maryland beat third-seeded Illinois 6-2 on Wednesday in the opener of the Big Ten Tournament.
Michael Massey pulled the Fighting Illini into a 1-1 tie with an RBI single in the fifth inning before Maryland took the lead in the eighth. Costes and Vought drilled homers to left off of reliever Sean Leland (6-3), who took the loss for Illinois (36-19) after allowing four runs in just 21 pitches.
Hunter Parsons (10-3) let up one run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings for the sixth-seeded Terps (29-27). Parsons threw 123 pitches in the win, potentially limiting his availability should Maryland continue to advance.