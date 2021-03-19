Iowa basketball prepares for its return to NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS -- It has been exactly two years — almost to the day — since the Iowa basketball team played its last game in the NCAA Tournament.
The Hawkeyes dug themselves a 25-point halftime hole that day against a powerhouse Tennessee team before staging an amazing rally and losing the game in overtime.
They walked off the court knowing they missed an opportunity and vowing to do better the next time they participated in the Big Dance.
It’s taken awhile but on Saturday night they get their chance.
Four players off that team will be in the starting lineup when the Hawkeyes take the floor at Indiana Farmers Coliseum for a 5:25 p.m. game against Grand Canyon University.
“I came back to play with these guys and I came back to play in this tournament so this is something I’ve been locked into for a while now,’’ said Iowa center Luka Garza, who pulled out of the NBA draft last summer to play one more year at the college level.
“Obviously, not having this tournament last year has added to my motivation since that moment. It’s very exciting to be here and I’m just trying to be present in the moment … I think we have a chance to do something special if we play like we’re capable of.’’
Garza already has done a lot of special things from an individual standpoint. He was named the Big Ten player of the year and a consensus All-American for the second straight season and he figures to win several national player of the year awards in the weeks to come.
But he makes it clear he won’t consider this season a success unless the No. 8-ranked Hawkeyes can do something significant from a team standpoint.
In that 2019 game, Tennessee was the No. 2 seed and heavy favorite. This time, it is the Hawkeyes who are No. 2 and being mentioned as a Final Four contender.
Garza and his teammates admit they see similarities between themselves and that Tennessee team that sent them to the sidelines two years ago in Columbus, Ohio.
“They had experience, which is something we have,’’ junior Connor McCaffery said. “They had shooters, which is something we have. They had a really, really good big guy in Grant Williams, which is something we have. I think up and down the line there’s similarities.
“I think that game the one thing we remember is how close we were to the Sweet 16. The lesson we take from that game is just the pain and use that as motivation. We as a team have lofty goals going into this season and the only way we’re going to achieve that is to stay locked in and focused every single day. That’s something that team obviously did.’’
Garza said memories of 2019 — the only previous NCAA experience for any of the Iowa players — remain fresh.
“We return some guys from that team and we know what it’s like to be right there and almost go to the sweet 16 …’’ he said. “It was a memorable game in terms of the pain afterwards of almost getting there and not being able to do it. That’s stuck in my head since that moment so we’re really excited to get back out there.’’
The Hawkeyes (21-8) feel they have been prepared for this moment by a grueling trek through the Big Ten, which placed a record nine teams in the NCAA field.
Included are two No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds. The Hawkeyes, one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10, lost eight games this season but half of those defeats came at the hands of No. 1 seeds. That includes their only two setbacks in the past 10 games.
“There’s not another conference that’s really doing it at our level,’’ Garza said. “It’s going to prepare us better than anything … We know the Big Ten prepared us well and we’re excited to play a team that’s not in the Big Ten.’’
Iowa ranks among the top teams in the country in almost every offensive category, but the players know it is something else that will be the key to making an extended NCAA run.
“Consistency on the defensive end in every single game,’’ Garza said. “I think we know that. We know the offense is going to come along at some point during the game and we’re going to get hot. But if we’re able to get stops we can beat anybody and we’ve beaten some really good teams.’’
The Hawkeyes came to that realization after a mid-season tailspin and showed what they can do in the final third of the season. In the last 10 games, they allowed only 66.6 points per game.