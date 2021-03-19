Iowa basketball prepares for its return to NCAA Tournament

But he makes it clear he won’t consider this season a success unless the No. 8-ranked Hawkeyes can do something significant from a team standpoint.

In that 2019 game, Tennessee was the No. 2 seed and heavy favorite. This time, it is the Hawkeyes who are No. 2 and being mentioned as a Final Four contender.

Garza and his teammates admit they see similarities between themselves and that Tennessee team that sent them to the sidelines two years ago in Columbus, Ohio.

“They had experience, which is something we have,’’ junior Connor McCaffery said. “They had shooters, which is something we have. They had a really, really good big guy in Grant Williams, which is something we have. I think up and down the line there’s similarities.

“I think that game the one thing we remember is how close we were to the Sweet 16. The lesson we take from that game is just the pain and use that as motivation. We as a team have lofty goals going into this season and the only way we’re going to achieve that is to stay locked in and focused every single day. That’s something that team obviously did.’’

Garza said memories of 2019 — the only previous NCAA experience for any of the Iowa players — remain fresh.