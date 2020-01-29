Iowa basketball seeks another defensive effort Thursday at Maryland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Hawkeyes held Wisconsin scoreless for 5½ minutes down the stretch and limited the Badgers to just five points in the last seven minutes.

In the previous game against 25th-ranked Rutgers, the Hawkeyes allowed only one point in the final minute. They limited Michigan to nine points in the final 7½ minutes, Northwestern to 12 points in the final 8½ and Maryland to 10 in the final 10.

"It starts at the point of attack," McCaffery said. "I think (freshman point guard) Joe Toussaint has been a big part of it, but I also think the back end of it is really important. I think Luka Garza’s defense this year is not something anybody talks about, but it’s very good. It’s become a critical part of his game."

McCaffery went on to mention all eight players in his primary rotation. It’s been a total team effort at that end of the court.

In Maryland, the Hawkeyes are facing a team that is 16-4 (6-3 Big Ten) and has suffered three losses by a combined total of 13 points. The only time the Terrapins have been blown out was in that visit to Iowa City.

Terps coach Mark Turgeon didn’t mince any words in talking about how his team played offensively that night. His two-word assessment: "We stunk."