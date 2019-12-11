Iowa beats Iowa St. 75-69 for 4th straight win over Cyclones

AMES, Iowa — Senior Kathleen Doyle scored 21 points, Monika Czinano had 20 and Iowa beat Iowa State 75-69 on Wednesday, its fourth straight victory over the rival Cyclones.

Senior Makenzie Meyer scored 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting for the Hawkeyes (7-2), who held Iowa State (6-2) to just 31.9% shooting from the floor.

Iowa blew an early nine-point lead heading into the final period. But Meyer came up big when it mattered, following a 3 with a layup to push the Hawkeyes' lead to 64-55 with 4:33 left.

Ashley Joens had five straight points to pull Iowa State within 66-62. But Czinano beat the shot clock after a key offensive rebound, putting Iowa up six with 47.4 seconds left. Doyle then hit four free throws in the final 10 seconds. She finished 10 of 12 from the line.

Iowa, with the help of an early 11-0 run and 9-of-12 shooting in the second quarter, led 36-29 at halftime. But the Cyclones rallied in the third quarter, as Joens scored nine points in the frame to make it 48-all heading into the fourth. Czinano answered with two quick baskets, and Tomi Taiwo's 3 put the Hawkeyes back ahead 55-48 in less than thee minutes.

Amanda Ollinger had just two points, but she grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds for Iowa.

