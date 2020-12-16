Iowa builds homegrown recruiting class with Cooper DeJean and company

“He probably sparked our interest through his basketball prowess. The football part of it took care of itself,’’ Ferentz said, viewing well-rounded athletes who display great leadership as traits at the core of Hawkeye recruiting efforts.

DeJean impressed Iowa coaches with his work at a camp in Iowa City following his sophomore year of high school.

He then left Iowa director of recruiting Tyler Barnes with no doubt after he watched him dunk four or five times in a few high school basketball games, including once over a pair of opponents, one who was 6-5.

“To see a generally quiet kid like that jump out on the basketball court and see the switch flipped, see him operate the way he did, I was texting everybody on staff that this kid was an absolute no-brainer,’’ Barnes said.

DeJean will begin his college career as a safety, a position where a number of former high school quarterbacks have thrived.

“We will see where it goes,’’ Barnes said. “When you have a four-sport athlete, essentially all-state in four sports, it will be fun to get him here and see what happens.’’

The senior class of 2021 in Iowa’s high schools is regarded as the deepest group of prospects the state has ever produced.