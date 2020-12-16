Iowa builds homegrown recruiting class with Cooper DeJean and company

Iowa’s top-rated football recruiting class in the past 15 years is largely a byproduct of fertile recruiting ground close to home.
The Hawkeyes signed 17 players Wednesday on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period, a collection of 10 players who competed this fall for Iowa high schools and six more who grew up playing the game in neighboring states.
Seven of the nine players who have committed to Iowa as a walk-ons fit that geographic description as well.
“I really think it speaks to the coaching, in big programs and small, that our instate players receive,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I’ve always felt the coaching in this state is outstanding and football is important in the state of Iowa to high school players.’’
Of the 17 players Iowa signed, 14 play multiple sports for their high schools and 15 were team captains.
Ferentz cited Cooper DeJean, a versatile 6-foot-1 athlete who led OABCIG to an Iowa Class 1A state football championship this fall, as an example.
DeJean threw for 3,447 yards, rushed for 1,235 yards and had 53.5 tackles and three interceptions while playing quarterback and defensive back, but it was his play in another sport which convinced Iowa recruiters that the four-sport athlete could compete in a Big Ten football program.
“He probably sparked our interest through his basketball prowess. The football part of it took care of itself,’’ Ferentz said, viewing well-rounded athletes who display great leadership as traits at the core of Hawkeye recruiting efforts.
DeJean impressed Iowa coaches with his work at a camp in Iowa City following his sophomore year of high school.
He then left Iowa director of recruiting Tyler Barnes with no doubt after he watched him dunk four or five times in a few high school basketball games, including once over a pair of opponents, one who was 6-5.
“To see a generally quiet kid like that jump out on the basketball court and see the switch flipped, see him operate the way he did, I was texting everybody on staff that this kid was an absolute no-brainer,’’ Barnes said.
Support Local Journalism
DeJean will begin his college career as a safety, a position where a number of former high school quarterbacks have thrived.
“We will see where it goes,’’ Barnes said. “When you have a four-sport athlete, essentially all-state in four sports, it will be fun to get him here and see what happens.’’
The senior class of 2021 in Iowa’s high schools is regarded as the deepest group of prospects the state has ever produced.
At a time when the COVID-19 situation has kept prospective recruits off of campuses for the past nine months and prevented in-person visits from coaches, the ability to cultivate homegrown talent is important.
“Certainly helps if you don’t have to cross state borders. No guarantees, but I think your odds go up a little bit if there is a familiarity with the program, the ability to be on campus more or just follow the program a little closer,’’ Ferentz said.
Barnes echoed those sentiments.
The Hawkeyes had six players committed to his year’s recruiting class before the coronavirus pandemic changed recruiting and he believes that was important.
“We had some momentum going in March and in the spring and working off of that was really important in a year like this where we haven’t had guys on campus for nine months now and won’t for 13 months at the current end of the (recruiting) dead period,’’ Barnes said.
“We’ve been really, really fortunate to have a strong regional base, 16 of 17 players that are either in-state players or from states touching Iowa. Very different from years past. We’re fortunate the geographic base was strong and we capitalized on that.’’
Rivals.com ranks Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class as the 27th best in the nation and 247 Sports rates it 22nd among the Hawkeyes’ peers in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It is regarded as the fifth-best class of recruits in the Big Ten.
Beyond benefitting from a strong year in Iowa’s high schools, the Hawkeyes’ methodology for the players offered scholarships hasn’t changed that much.
The recruiting class includes six players who plan to enroll at Iowa in January.
Offensive linemen Connor Colby and David Davidkov, receivers Arland Bruce and Keagan Johnson and linebackers Zach Twedt and Justice Sullivan arrive with hopes of participating in spring drills during the upcoming semester.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!