IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball team has lost just once in the past 48 days.
The Hawkeyes carry a four-game Big Ten winning streak into a noon matchup today against Illinois but identifying what has allowed them to turn their season in a positive direction after an 0-3 start in the Big Ten isn’t an easy thing to do.
It hasn’t been just one thing.
The Hawkeyes have won some games with great offense and others with great defense. They’ve won a couple of them without their best player. They have gotten inspired performances from a sophomore center rebounding from an injury, gutsy plays from their junior point guard and by far the best stretch of play from a backup big man.
Maybe the simplest way to put it is that the Hawkeyes (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten) have simply learned how to win. Each of the four recent victories were the sort of games they often lost last season.
“We have a better understanding of how games are going to be different …’’ said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, whose team has won nine of its past 10 games overall. “There's going to be high-scoring games, low-scoring games, games where both teams shoot it well. Sometimes neither team will make a three and you've got to grind it out, and you've got to be able to win no matter how the game goes. We always talk about the anatomy of the game, and every game is different.’’
A look at some of the factors that have led to the Hawkeyes’ recent resurgence:
Maturity: They have led at halftime in only one of the four victories in the current streak, but have outscored the opposition 185 to 146 in the second half of those games.
At Penn State on Wednesday night, they had series of defensive lapses in the first half and dug themselves a hole, but did not allow that to affect them.
“The maturity level that we showed coming out of halftime and recognizing what we didn't do, we've got to make some changes to be better than we were ... We just hung in there in a way that shows maturity and understanding,’’ McCaffery said.
Defense: The Hawkeyes’ defense has shown improvement all season but they played perhaps their two best defensive games of the season against Ohio State and Northwestern, holding Big Ten opponents to fewer than 65 points in back-to-back contests for the first time in four years.
The defense wasn’t quite as strong in wins over Nebraska and Penn State, but it was good when it had to be. They held Penn State scoreless in the final two minutes while going on an 8-0 run to close out the game.
“It’s night and day,’’ forward Ryan Kriener said when comparing Iowa’s defense of a year ago to what it’s like now. “Sometimes when we’re preparing for a team, we’ll watch the game from last year and it’s tough to watch. You could drive a car through our defense sometimes. This year you just don’t see that … It’s completely different.’’
Luka Garza: After missing three games with a sprained ankle, the sophomore center has come back strong and become the go-to guy with Tyler Cook missing two of the past three games with injuries.
Garza returned from his injury by scoring eight important points in 10 minutes against Nebraska and he has scored 16, 16 and 22 in the three games since then.
“it was amazing how he was able to help us beat a really good Nebraska team, even though he only played a limited amount of minutes,’’ McCaffery said. “It was very effective. He clearly wasn't himself, and he's more like himself. I still don't think he's 100 percent, but he's pretty close.’’
Ryan Kriener: With Cook in and out of the lineup and Garza just coming back, the 6-foot-9 junior has played the best basketball of his career.
In his first two seasons at Iowa, Kriener scored in double figures four times. He now has done it four times in the past five games and has topped or equaled career highs in points, assists, blocked shots and steals during that stretch.
Kriener said a big part of it is just feeling more comfortable with additional playing time.
“It kind of comes from the coaches and the guys just staying with me, telling me to trust my talent, do my thing,’’ he said.
McCaffery has found success in sometimes playing Garza and Kriener together at the same time, creating mismatch problems for opposing teams. He describes Kriener as “a guy that really worked hard this summer, I thought, on his body, on his game. He's an intelligent guy, so he studies the game, he thinks the game, he understands the game, and he can make adjustments based on his experience, and you're seeing that.’’
Jordan Bohannon: The junior guard has hit some of the biggest shots in the current streak.
Against Nebraska, he banked in a 3-pointer at the halftime horn, then scored 22 more points in the second half. He scored the Hawkeyes’ last six points to close out Northwestern. And with them clinging to a 1-point lead over Penn State, he nailed a shot from about five feet behind the 3-point line with 35 seconds remaining to finish off the Nittany Lions.
“He had it when he got here, and it's one of the main reasons we recruited him,’’ McCaffery said of Bohannon’s fearlessness in the clutch.
Balance: Six players are averaging in double figures in points during the four-game winning streak, including the five normal starters plus Kriener. Four players are averaging 5-plus rebounds in that span.
Garza said what we’re seeing is just the product of an off-season of hard work, spurred by a 2017-18 season that remains a source of embarrassment and motivation.
“After a season like that, you have two choices,’’ he said. “You can put your head down and just go with that or you can turn it around and try to make it into something positive and let it motivate you for the next season … It’s clearly showing now that we took last season and we understood what happened and we used it as fuel to make sure it never happened again.’’